Daikin opens first centre of excellence in Northeast

Guwahati,Jan 18: Daikin Airconditioning India Pvt Ltd (DAIPL), a fully-owned subsidiary of Daikin Industries Ltd, Japan, and market leader in the air-conditioning market of India, opened its first centre of excellence in the Northeast to impart skills among youths and make them employable.

The Daikin Centre of Excellence, set up here, will be managed by George Telegraph Training Institute, with Daikin supporting the institute by providing equipment, trainers, working models, literature and study material for students and faculty.

“The CoE is aimed at providing a platform to students to develop their skills in accordance with global standards in new technologies, helping them improve their employability. This is the first time an air-conditioning company has opened a centre of excellence (CoE) in the Northeast,” Kuldeepak Virmani, director and senior vice-president – operations (North and East), Daikin Airconditioning India Pvt Ltd, said, while addressing mediapersons here on Thursday.

The CoE, the company official said, could be expanded to other states of the region, depending on the response here, in collaboration with local institutions.

Daikin also inaugurated an office here to house departments such as – all product sales, service, technical support and other support functions that would act as an enabler for both channel partners and customers.

“Daikin has grown over 40 percent in East India this year and is expected to touch Rs 1000 crore by the end of this financial year and grow to over Rs 1500 crore by 2025-26 fiscal, prompting us to launch a host of new products and increase our dealer network extensively,” Virmani said.

In the Northeast, Daikin has about 15 percent market share compared to an all-India market share of over 20 percent. The company, which has about 50 outlets (exclusive and multi-brand) in the region, aims to have 100 selling points in a year’s time.

“We intend to increase our market share in the Northeast to the all-India level in two years. Our aim will be to double our turnover from Rs 50 crore to Rs 100 crore by the end of financial year 2025-26. We had entered the Northeast market just eight years back, and so there is a lot more to be done here. The plan will be to invest in heavy marketing and promotions across Assam in the next 12 months,” he said.

IANS

