Thursday, January 18, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

PM Modi slept on the floor at Govt Guest House in Kochi

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
Kochi, Jan 18:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi slept on the floor when he stayed overnight at the Government Guest House here on Tuesday.

According to the guest house staff, even though they had prepared Kerala and north Indian dishes, Modi after reaching the guest house after his roadshow on Tuesday night, first had a tender coconut water drink.

For dinner he just had fruits.

Since Modi is on a lent to take part in the Ram temple consecration at Ayodhya on Monday, he has restricted his food and his daily lifestyle.

Even though the guest house had set up a king sized bed for Modi to sleep on, he rolled out his yoga mat and slept on it on the floor. He got up at 4.30 a.m., had a glass of hot water and later engaged in his daily yoga.

Modi, when he left the guest house the next day, thanked the staff for the nice stay he had. Modi was in the state on Tuesday and Wednesday and first conducted a roadshow here and the next day attended the wedding of the daughter of actor Suresh Gopi, and visited a Ram temple at Trissur. Then he dedicated Rs 4,000 crores worth projects. Before returning to Delhi, he addressed a meeting of his party workers.

IANS

Previous article
Central govt offices to remain closed for half-day on Jan 22
Next article
Daikin opens first centre of excellence in Northeast
spot_img

Related articles

Technology

Google plans to bring AI image generator to Bard: Report

Shillong, January 18: Google is reportedly planning to add its own image generator directly to its AI chatbot...
News Alert

‘Uninvited guest’: Leopard enters Jaipur heritage hotel, inmates flee in panic

Shillong, January 18: A leopard entered a heritage hotel here on Thursday morning, creating panic among the inmates...
News Alert

Assam school principal arrested in bribery case

  Guwahati, Jan 18: A team from the Assam directorate of vigilance and anti-corruption laid a trap and arrested...
Business

Muted results, guidance from corporates sour investor mood

Shillong, January 18: Nifty ended lower for the third consecutive session on Thursday amid high volatility. Muted results...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Google plans to bring AI image generator to Bard: Report

Technology 0
Shillong, January 18: Google is reportedly planning to add...

‘Uninvited guest’: Leopard enters Jaipur heritage hotel, inmates flee in panic

News Alert 0
Shillong, January 18: A leopard entered a heritage hotel...

Assam school principal arrested in bribery case

News Alert 0
  Guwahati, Jan 18: A team from the Assam directorate...
Load more

Popular news

Google plans to bring AI image generator to Bard: Report

Technology 0
Shillong, January 18: Google is reportedly planning to add...

‘Uninvited guest’: Leopard enters Jaipur heritage hotel, inmates flee in panic

News Alert 0
Shillong, January 18: A leopard entered a heritage hotel...

Assam school principal arrested in bribery case

News Alert 0
  Guwahati, Jan 18: A team from the Assam directorate...
Load more

© 2023 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge