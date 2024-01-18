Pak army used killer drones, rockets to target Baloch militants hideouts in Iran: Report

Shilling, January 18: The Pakistan Army on Thursday shared operation details of strikes against militants in Iran saying hideouts used by terrorist organisations, namely Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF), were successfully struck in an intelligence-based operation, code named — “Marg Bar Sarmachar”, the media reported.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement that in the early hours of Thursday, Pakistan carried out effective strikes against hideouts inside Iran used by terrorists responsible for recent attacks in Pakistan, Geo News reported.

“The precision strikes were carried out using killer drones, rockets, loitering munitions and stand-off weapons. Maximum care was taken to avoid collateral damage,” it added.

The military’s media wing said the targeted hideouts were being used by notorious terrorists including Dosta alias Chairman, Bajjar a.k.a. Soghat, Sahil a.k.a. Shafaq, Asghar a.k.a. Basham and Wazir a.k.a. Wazi, among others.

“Pakistan Armed Forces remain in a perpetual state of readiness to ensure safety of Pakistan citizens against acts of terrorism,” the statement added.

The ISPR said the armed forces’ resolve to ensure that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Pakistan are respected and safeguarded against any misadventure, remains unwavering, Geo News reported.

“We reaffirm our determination to defeat all enemies of Pakistan with the support of the people of Pakistan,” it added.

The military’s media wing also stressed the need for dialogue and cooperation in resolving bilateral issues between the “two neighbouring brotherly countries”.

The ISPR’s statement comes hours after the Foreign Office confirmed that Pakistan targeted terrorist hideouts inside the Iranian border after Iran violated the country’s sovereignty and launched a strike in Balochistan that left two children dead and injured three girls, Geo News reported.

“This morning, Pakistan undertook a series of highly coordinated and specifically targeted precision military strikes against terrorist hideouts in Siestan-o-Baluchistan province of Iran,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement. (IANS)