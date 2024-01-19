Friday, January 19, 2024
Amit Shah chairs NEC plenary session

By: By Our Reporter

Shillong, Jan 19: Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired the plenary session of the North Eastern Council (NEC)  at the State Convention Centre here on Friday.

Shah was felicitated by Union Minister of DoNER, G Kishan Reddy who is also the Vice Chairman of the NEC.

Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Nagaland Chief Minister, Neiphu Rio, Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhawma, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister, Pema Khandu, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Sing Tamang attended the plenary session of the NEC.

NEC secretary, Moses Challai gave a presentation on the action plan of the council for 2023-24 and the progress made so far on the NEC Vision 2047 document.

Secretary to the Ministry of DoNER, Chanchal Kumar briefed  the meeting about the activities of the ministry.

A brief presentation was made by the NEC’s planning-financial advisor and the DoNER joint secretary on the ideas and thrust areas for the council to focus on in the Northeast development. These included investment policies, programmes, industry 4.0 for the NER, strengthening of logistics, and inter-regional trade/import substitution/export.

 

 

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

