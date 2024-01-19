Friday, January 19, 2024
ED issues summons to Lalu, Tejashwi in land for job case

Patna, Jan 19:  Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued fresh summons to former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav and incumbent Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav in connection with land for job case.

The summon notice was physically handed over by ED at Rabri Devi residence on 10 Circular Road in Patna and asked both the RJD leaders to appear before it on January 29 and 30.

On November 11, 2023, ED had arrested Amit Katyal in money laundering case and made some fresh leads, while questioning Katyal. Sources said that the fresh summons to RJD leaders have been issued on some information shared by Katyal during the investigation.

Earlier, the ED had also issued summons to Lalu Prasad Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav to appear on December 22 and December 27 last year but they did not appear before the investigation team.

The central investigating agency has submitted one chargesheet in the case of land for the job case while CBI also filed three chargesheets.

IANS

