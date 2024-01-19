Friday, January 19, 2024
PM to inaugurate Boeing's largest facility outside US in B'luru today, CM to receive him

Bengaluru, Jan 19:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to arrive in Bengaluru on Friday to participate in the inaugural function of the Boeing India Engineering and Technology Centre (BIETC) and launch the Boeing Sukanya Programme aimed at empowering women in aviation in India.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will receive PM Modi at Bengaluru International Airport at 2:10 p.m. and participate in the launch programmes scheduled to be held between 2:45 p.m. and 3:45 p.m. CM Siddaramaiah will also see PM Modi off at 3:55 p.m.

Leader of the Opposition (LoP) R. Ashoka stated on Friday that PM Modi will inaugurate the BIETC, built with a capital of Rs 1,600 crore in a 43-acre campus. He will also launch the Boeing Sukanya programme, which will provide ample opportunities for young women to receive skill training in the aviation sector.

BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra stated: “Welcome to our proud Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is coming to inaugurate BEITC at Bhattaramaranahalli near Devanahalli town.”

Former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai extended a hearty welcome to Prime Minister Modi on behalf of all Kannada people.

Boeing’s new campus in Devanahalli, close to Bengaluru International Airport, is a high-tech aerospace park, said to be the largest Boeing facility outside the US.

Officials said: “Boeing’s new campus in India will become a cornerstone for partnership with the vibrant startup, private, and government ecosystem in India, helping develop next-generation products and services for the global aerospace and defense industry.”

The Boeing Sukanya programme aims to support the entry of more girls from across India into the country’s growing aviation sector.

The traffic police have released advisories for vehicle riders and drivers in Bengaluru ahead of PM Modi’s visit from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The advisory has asked all commuters to the airport to compulsorily use Ballary Road. It has also asked passengers to plan their travel on Friday considering the traffic restrictions.

