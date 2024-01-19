Friday, January 19, 2024
Meta’s new feature to remind teens when they spend over 10 min on Insta

By: Agencies

New Delhi, Jan 18:  Meta (formerly Facebook) on Thursday launched a new feature called “nighttime nudges” that aims to remind teens when they spend more than 10 minutes on Instagram late at night.

The new feature will remind teens that it’s late and encourage them to shut the app.

“Sleep is important, particularly for young people, so we’re launching new nighttime nudges that will show up when teens have spent more than 10 minutes on Instagram in places like Reels or Direct Messages late at night,” Meta said in a blogpost.

“They’ll remind teens that it’s late, and encourage them to close the app,” it added.

Meanwhile, Meta has announced that it will start to hide more types of age-inappropriate content for teens on Instagram and Facebook, in line with expert guidance.

The company said that they are automatically placing teens into the most restrictive content control setting on both platforms.

“We already apply this setting for new teens when they join Instagram and Facebook and are now expanding it to teens who are already using these apps,” Meta said.

IANS

Previous article
PM to inaugurate Boeing’s largest facility outside US in B’luru today, CM to receive him
Next article
Amazon reduces nearly 5% of workforce at its Buy with Prime unit
spot_img

