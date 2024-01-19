Police resist agitating VPP MLA from forcing his way towards secretariat

Friday, January 19, 2024
By: By Our Reporter

Shillong, Jan 19: A scuffle broke out between VPP MLA from Mawlai LAC, Brightstarwell Marbaniang and police personnels outside the DC’s office here as the MLA tried to push his way towards the secretariat.

Irked by the delay of the State government to respond to their request to march upto the Secretariat, the VPP leaders who waited for hours on the footpath opposite to the Deputy Commissioners office tried to push their way through and were stopped by the police on duty.

This led to some tensions as other members also jumped in asking the police not to manhandle the MLA.

Marbaniang was heard telling the officials of the district administration to let just the three VPP MLAs go ahead while the rest of the members waits at the DC office area. The officials were seen asking the VPP leaders not to push.

Meanwhile, VPP general secretary Ricky Syngkon said, “We started the agitation on account if govt decision to remove three officials of the Lokayukta which is unconstitutional, and unethical”.

“As a party we stand to fight against corruption and correct the wrong we had to undertake the process which is democratic and right if every citizen of the country,” he said  adding this is just the beginning

