Friday, January 19, 2024
Shah to inaugurate Brahmaputra riverfront development project on Jan 20

By: Special Correspondent

Guwahati, Jan 18 : Union home minister Amit Shah is set to take part in a slew of programmes across Assam on Saturday, including the inauguration of the first phase of the Brahmaputra Riverfront Development project here.

Earlier in the day, Shah will attend the 60th raising day of Sashastra Seema Bal at the SSB Complex in Tezpur at 10 am followed by the 13th triennial conference of the All Bathou Mahasabha in Dhekiajuli, Sonitpur at noon.

The Union home minister will thereafter attend the passing-out parade of 2,551 Assam Police commandos at Sarusajai Stadium here at 2pm.

Thereafter Shah will launch a book, “Assam’s Braveheart Lachit Barphukan” during a programme at the Srimanta Sankardev International Auditorium here at 4.30pm before inaugurating the Brahmaputra riverfront project at 6pm.

Notably, chief minister Sarma had paid a visit to the Brahmaputra riverfront on Thursday to take stock of the preparations to ensure smooth conduct of the inauguration programme.

Meanwhile, in view of the Union home minister’s visit to Guwahati, city traffic police have imposed several restrictions and regulations from Saturday noon.

All commercial goods carrying vehicles, including LMV/MMV/ HMV, will be restricted at GS Road, Panjabari Road, B.Borooah Road, GNB Road , MG Road and AT Road from 12 noon till 7 pm.

On the other hand, ASTC buses, inter-district buses and city buses plying over GS Road, Panjabari Road, B. Borooah Road, GNB Road, MG Road and AT Road will be regulated from 12 noon till 7 pm.

Slow moving vehicles like e-rickshaws, thelas and rickshaws will be restricted on GS Road, Panjabari Road, B.Borooah Road, GNB Road, MG Road, AT Road from 12 noon to 7 pm.

All commercial goods carrying vehicles (LMV/MMV/ HMV) will be restricted on NH-27 from 12 noon till 7 pm.

All commercial goods carrying vehicles (LMV/ MMV/ HMV) will be restricted on NH-17 from 4 pm till 8 pm on that day.

“These restrictions will be relaxed for the school buses, ambulances, fire brigades and other emergency vehicles,” an official statement said.

