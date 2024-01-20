BSF prevents smuggling bid

SHILLONG, Jan 19: In different operations conducted on Thursday, troops of Meghalaya BSF foiled smuggling attempts along the international border and confiscated sugar weighing more than 17,000 kg, meant to be smuggled to Bangladesh from different bordering districts of the state.
The confiscated items were handed over to the respective customs office for further necessary legal action.
