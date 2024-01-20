Saturday, January 20, 2024
CM says state’s land, water being mapped

By: By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Jan 19: The Meghalaya government has been using satellite imaging to map water resources, undertake town planning, and implement various projects.
Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma told reporters on Friday that the state government and the NESAC have been doing a lot of work on this front.
The urban planning for Shillong and the New Shillong Township have been mapped for the next 20 years with the help of satellites and drones, he said.
“Satellite imaging is accurate and the database is important for us to make decisions to move forward. It is difficult for us to plan for the city’s expansion without these images,” he said, adding that roads have also been planned through such imaging.
The chief minister said the foundation stones for three roads connecting Shillong and the new Secretariat in the New Shillong Township would be laid on January 25. Work on these projects is expected to start within 45 days of the formality.
He also said the satellite mapping of all water bodies – lakes, springs, rivers, streams, and catchment areas – in the state is being undertaken in collaboration with the NESAC. The details would be made available once the work is completed, he said.
Sangma said the imaging will help the government monitor and analyse the seasonal changes in water levels toward better conservation.
International water conclave
Meghalaya will be hosting the first-ever International Water Conclave for hill states in Shillong on February 9 and 10.
After formally launching the website of the conclave, the chief minister said the maiden conclave will have participants from all over the country and beyond. It is being organised in collaboration with various state government departments apart from the Jal Shakti Ministry, he added.
The Jal Shakti minister is expected to attend the inaugural session of the conclave. “This conclave will be one of a series we plan to  organise to address climate change and other ecological issues affecting the hill states,” Sangma said, underscoring its importance.
A highlight of the conclave will be the Shillong Water Hackathon being organised in collaboration with the IIM Shillong. The participants are expected to share innovative ideas on tackling issues related to water and health.
There will also be quiz, painting, and slogan-writing competitions with ‘water, life, and future’ as the theme.
“We are launching a website where one can find out how to apply for the conclave. The contests will carry prize money,” he said.
Videos on best practices around the country would be shown during the conclave for the adaptation of ideas to local conditions, Sangma said.
“We feel the states in the Northeast are connected and so, it would be worth knowing through the conclave how the neighbouring states are tackling issues of water,” he said.
He further said that agencies such as UNICEF, IFAD, JIDCA, World Bank, Asian Development Bank, and other organisations will be part of the conclave. There will be community participation too, he said.

