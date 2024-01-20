ILP: Congress tells BJP to walk the talk

SHILLONG, Jan 19: The Opposition Congress on Friday asked the BJP to walk the talk in a veiled attack on the issue of ILP implementation in the state, which has been hanging for some years now.

“Implement demands of the people. This is the demand of Meghalaya. Why don’t they do it? They have the government here (state) and government there (Centre) as they claim a ‘double engine’,” said Leader of Opposition, Ronnie V Lyngdoh, while talking about the assurance of the BJP to take up the issue of ILP and language recognition.

Stating that the BJP is all empty talks, he said, “Now why can’t the double engine implement this? It only shows they want to fool the people during elections.”

“These are empty rhetoric and their words don’t match their actions,” he added.

It may be recalled that Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who visited the state lately, has once again agreed to look into the inclusion of Khasi and Garo languages in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution, the implementation of ILP in Meghalaya, and the opening of international trade routes to Bangladesh.

Shah, who arrived in Shillong on Thursday, had given a similar assurance during his last visit to Shillong more than a year ago.

A BJP team led by state president Rikman Momin called upon the Home Minister to discuss the issues of language recognition, ILP, and international trade routes.