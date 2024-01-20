Saturday, January 20, 2024
MEGHALAYA

ILP: Congress tells BJP to walk the talk

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

SHILLONG, Jan 19: The Opposition Congress on Friday asked the BJP to walk the talk in a veiled attack on the issue of ILP implementation in the state, which has been hanging for some years now.
“Implement demands of the people. This is the demand of Meghalaya. Why don’t they do it? They have the government here (state) and government there (Centre) as they claim a ‘double engine’,” said Leader of Opposition, Ronnie V Lyngdoh, while talking about the assurance of the BJP to take up the issue of ILP and language recognition.
Stating that the BJP is all empty talks, he said, “Now why can’t the double engine implement this? It only shows they want to fool the people during elections.”
“These are empty rhetoric and their words don’t match their actions,” he added.
It may be recalled that Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who visited the state lately, has once again agreed to look into the inclusion of Khasi and Garo languages in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution, the implementation of ILP in Meghalaya, and the opening of international trade routes to Bangladesh.
Shah, who arrived in Shillong on Thursday, had given a similar assurance during his last visit to Shillong more than a year ago.
A BJP team led by state president Rikman Momin called upon the Home Minister to discuss the issues of language recognition, ILP, and international trade routes.

Previous article
CM says state’s land, water being mapped
Next article
Locals immerse in cultural pomp at Sohjer festival
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Locals immerse in cultural pomp at Sohjer festival

NONGPOH, Jan 19: In a vibrant display of cultural reverence and spiritual devotion, the Raid Marwet community on...
MEGHALAYA

CM says state’s land, water being mapped

SHILLONG, Jan 19: The Meghalaya government has been using satellite imaging to map water resources, undertake town planning,...
MEGHALAYA

Two innovation honours for state

SHILLONG, Jan 19: In recognition of outstanding contributions to public service innovation, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma applauded and...
MEGHALAYA

Shah attends NEC session, mum on state’s demands

Shillong, Jan 19: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday did not utter a single word specific to...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Locals immerse in cultural pomp at Sohjer festival

MEGHALAYA 0
NONGPOH, Jan 19: In a vibrant display of cultural...

CM says state’s land, water being mapped

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Jan 19: The Meghalaya government has been using...

Two innovation honours for state

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Jan 19: In recognition of outstanding contributions to...
Load more

Popular news

Locals immerse in cultural pomp at Sohjer festival

MEGHALAYA 0
NONGPOH, Jan 19: In a vibrant display of cultural...

CM says state’s land, water being mapped

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Jan 19: The Meghalaya government has been using...

Two innovation honours for state

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Jan 19: In recognition of outstanding contributions to...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge