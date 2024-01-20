Saturday, January 20, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

Flat fraud case: Nusrat Jahan appears at Kolkata court

By: Agencies

Kolkata, Jan 20: Trinamool Congress MP on Saturday appeared at a lower court in Kolkata in a case related to her association as a director with a shady financial entity which allegedly duped senior citizens of several crores of rupees by promising them residential flats at reasonable rates.

The actress-turned-politician and Lok Sabha MP from Basirhat constituency of North 24 Parganas district appeared before the court following the direction given on January 16.

In September 2023, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioned Nusrat Jahan in connection with her directorship with 7 Sense Infrastructure Private Ltd, the financial entity accused in the duping case.

The firm is accused of collecting several crores of rupees from senior citizens promising them residential flats at lucrative rates. However, as per the complaint, instead of providing them flats, their money was used for the purchase of personal residential accommodation by the directors, including Nusrat Jahan.

Nusrat Jahan had, however, denied allegations and claimed that she took a loan of around Rs 1.16 crore from the said corporate entity, where she resigned in March 2017, and repaid the loan along with interest amounting to over Rs 1.40 crore in March 2017 only.

However, at that point of time she did not give any reply to media queries on why she preferred taking the local from a private entity instead of any bank or registered financial institution offering housing loans.

IANS

