Saturday, January 20, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Prestone say ‘no talks, no reinstatement’

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

SHILLONG, Jan 19: The feud between the state government and the VPP over the sacking of the Lokayukta officials is likely to intensify further, with the former on Friday making it sufficiently clear that they will neither call the VPP for talks nor reinstate the officers.
“We won’t call them for talks since we have already explained everything,” Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said.
Tynsong said, “The Rules and Acts are clear that serving officers should be appointed so we did that. But their demand is to reinstate the three officers. On what basis will we reinstate them now that we have full-fledged serving officers in the Lokayukta?”
He dismissed allegations that the government removed the three officials since they unearthed a scam involving the brother-in-law of Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma.
“If that was the case then we should have dissolved the Lokayukta. We need to understand that the three officials are working under the Lokayukta,” he added.

Previous article
Shift towards tourism after ban on coal mining, says Kyrmen
Next article
85% kids in EKH can read Grade 2 text: ASER survey
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Locals immerse in cultural pomp at Sohjer festival

NONGPOH, Jan 19: In a vibrant display of cultural reverence and spiritual devotion, the Raid Marwet community on...
MEGHALAYA

ILP: Congress tells BJP to walk the talk

SHILLONG, Jan 19: The Opposition Congress on Friday asked the BJP to walk the talk in a veiled...
MEGHALAYA

CM says state’s land, water being mapped

SHILLONG, Jan 19: The Meghalaya government has been using satellite imaging to map water resources, undertake town planning,...
MEGHALAYA

Two innovation honours for state

SHILLONG, Jan 19: In recognition of outstanding contributions to public service innovation, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma applauded and...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Locals immerse in cultural pomp at Sohjer festival

MEGHALAYA 0
NONGPOH, Jan 19: In a vibrant display of cultural...

ILP: Congress tells BJP to walk the talk

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Jan 19: The Opposition Congress on Friday asked...

CM says state’s land, water being mapped

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Jan 19: The Meghalaya government has been using...
Load more

Popular news

Locals immerse in cultural pomp at Sohjer festival

MEGHALAYA 0
NONGPOH, Jan 19: In a vibrant display of cultural...

ILP: Congress tells BJP to walk the talk

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Jan 19: The Opposition Congress on Friday asked...

CM says state’s land, water being mapped

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Jan 19: The Meghalaya government has been using...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge