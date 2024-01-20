Prestone say ‘no talks, no reinstatement’

SHILLONG, Jan 19: The feud between the state government and the VPP over the sacking of the Lokayukta officials is likely to intensify further, with the former on Friday making it sufficiently clear that they will neither call the VPP for talks nor reinstate the officers.

“We won’t call them for talks since we have already explained everything,” Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said.

Tynsong said, “The Rules and Acts are clear that serving officers should be appointed so we did that. But their demand is to reinstate the three officers. On what basis will we reinstate them now that we have full-fledged serving officers in the Lokayukta?”

He dismissed allegations that the government removed the three officials since they unearthed a scam involving the brother-in-law of Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma.

“If that was the case then we should have dissolved the Lokayukta. We need to understand that the three officials are working under the Lokayukta,” he added.