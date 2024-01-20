Ri Bhoi dominate Weightlifting

By Our Reporter

Shillong, Jan 19: The 5th Meghalaya Games witnessed a remarkable showcase of strength and prowess in the sport of weightlifting. Athletes from various districts participated, demonstrating their skills and determination to clinch coveted gold medals. Ri Bhoi emerged as the dominant force, securing an impressive six gold medals, showcasing the district’s commitment to training and athleticism.

In the men’s category of 73 kg, Anasthasius Ryndongsngi of Ri Bhoi secured the highest points, amassing a total of 219 with a perfect snatch and clean and jerk. Wanbhabianglang Thabah, Laikmenlang Kharkongor, and David Lyngdoh contributed to Ri Bhoi’s success by securing the highest points in their respective categories of 61 kg, 55 kg, and 40 kg.

East Khasi Hills demonstrated their power with a commendable performance, securing one gold medal in the 81 kg category. B Edegar Benneth Jana showcased remarkable skill, scoring 140 points with 60 points in snatch and 80 points in clean and jerk. West Garo Hills and South-West Khasi Hills also contributed to the overall excitement of the competition, each securing one gold medal.

Table Tennis

The table tennis competition at the 5th Meghalaya Games, held at the Indoor Stadium at Hawakhana, witnessed a fierce battle between East Khasi Hills and West Garo Hills. These two districts shared the top spots, with each winning 3 and 2 gold medals, respectively.

Jeff AK Marak of West Garo Hills took the top honors in the men’s singles final, beating Sandeep Kumar of East Khasi Hills (4-1). In the women’s singles final, Diva Tang of East Khasi Hills defeated Di Toomi V Ch Momin of West Garo Hills (4-1). The men’s doubles final saw Sandeep Kumar and Steppingstone Lyngdoh of East Khasi Hills overcoming Jeff Marak and Izhar Momin of West Garo Hills in a close contest.

The success of East Khasi Hills and West Garo Hills in table tennis adds to the diversity of gold medal winners at the Meghalaya Games, showcasing the inclusive nature of the competition.

Javelin Throw

Thursday brought glory to North Garo Hills district in the javelin events at the 5th Meghalaya Games in Tura. Tushal M Sangma from North Garo Hills secured gold in the men’s javelin event with a throw covering 48.55 meters. Biljakra A Sangma from South Garo Hills clinched silver, and Pantera A Sangma from West Garo Hills secured bronze.

In the women’s javelin event, Praichi G Momin from North Garo Hills claimed gold, followed by Melibad Kro of Ri Bhoi with silver and Senitha G Momin, also representing North Garo Hills, with bronze.

Athletics

The athletics events at the 5th Meghalaya Games concluded with Skhemlang Suba and Glorify Kurbah claiming the titles of Best Athletes for Men and Women, respectively. West Jaintia Hills emerged as the district champion with 8 Gold, 4 Silver, and 5 Bronze medals. Ri Bhoi District claimed the runner-up position, and East Khasi Hills secured the third position.

Wushu and Judo

In the male changquan event, East Khasi Hills dominated with Kyrshanbor R Songthiang winning gold. Ri-Bhoi District’s female changquan Balakynshew Lyngdoh secured gold, showcasing the region’s proficiency in Wushu.

Judo proved to be a riveting showcase of exceptional talent and sportsmanship. Athletes from various districts displayed remarkable prowess in different weight categories. East Khasi Hills, North Garo Hills, West Khasi Hills, and Eastern West Hills were among the districts securing gold medals in various Judo categories.

Basketball

Both the Men and Women’s basketball teams from East Khasi Hills DBA and West Khasi Hills DBA have reached the finals at the 5th Meghalaya Games. The teams are preparing for a battle for the Gold Medal at Don Bosco College, Tura. The finals for both Men and Women will be held on the closing day of the Meghalaya Games 2024.

Arm-Wrestling

The Arm-Wrestling competition at the 5th Meghalaya Games showcased a thrilling battle for supremacy. East Khasi Hills and South-West Khasi Hills secured their positions at the top with two golds each, while other districts shared one gold each. The competition featured impressive performances in both male and female categories, adding to the excitement of the Meghalaya Games.

The 5th Meghalaya Games have proven to be a celebration of athleticism, talent, and sportsmanship across various districts.