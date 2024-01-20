Newly installed athletic track at Pa Togan Nengminja Stadium vandalised

From Our Coprrespondent

TURA, Jan 19: In a shocking incident that can only be viewed as an act of envy towards the efforts of the government for development in Garo Hills, a portion of the newly installed track of the Pa Togan Nengminja Athletic Stadium in Tura was on Friday, deliberately damaged.

Videos and photos which have already gone viral in the social media showed patches of the artificial turf gauged out at many places and lying strewn all over. Police have since also arrested the person responsible for committing the unacceptable act.

The shocking act was also condemned by many social media users soon after the matter came to light.

Meanwhile, the Department of Sports and Youth Affairs while strongly condemning the insensible act, informed that legal proceedings are on against the person responsible.

“While causing damage or destruction to government property is a punishable offense, such actions undermine community resources meant for public well-being and development of sports. The stadium serves as a vital sporting structure for athletes of the region, besides being a tribute to the Freedom Fighter Pa Togan Nengminja. The malafide act of vandalism not only disrupts the functionality of the Athletic Track but is a set back to the hopes and aspirations of our children,” a statement issued by the Director of the Sports and Youth Affairs Department said.

The release also urged citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity around newly created public facilities meant for the betterment of the society.