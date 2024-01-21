Sunday, January 21, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Ampareen to review health department

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

By Our Reporter

Shillong, Jan 20: Health Minister, Ampareen Lyngdoh is scheduled to have a review meeting with senior officials of the department on Monday.
The minister will also review the status of Tura Government Medical College and will discuss how to move ahead with the proposed Shillong Medical College.
She told reporters that she would like to know on the status of the various programmes and projects implemented by the department.
Meanwhile, Lyngdoh also pointed out the challenges faced by the department such as the shortage of healthcare professionals, providing quality healthcare to hard-to-reach areas, and the rising burden of non-communicable diseases due to risk factors such as smoking and substance abuse.
According to her, the department is trying to ensure that they can provide all basic amenities to the citizens, wherever they are located without pressurizing patients to move out of their areas, and homes and without having to travel distances for medical treatments.
The health minister said that this was one of the top priorities of the government.
She further mentioned that they had reviewed the performance, requirements of infrastructure, and also the indexes for evaluation of performance, and it was agreed that amongst the most critical requirements in all of these hospitals was the human resources.

Previous article
Man found hanging from electric pole
Next article
State marks 52nd Statehood Day
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Meghalaya celebrates 52nd Statehood Day with fervour

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Jan 20: Meghalaya on Saturday celebrated the 52nd Statehood Day with cultural fanfare at the...
MEGHALAYA

52-yr wait ends as state gets its own anthem

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Jan 20: Meghalaya celebrated its 52nd statehood day in Tura, marking a historic occasion with...
MEGHALAYA

JSU slams govt for Jaintia language snub

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Jan 20: The Jaintia Students’ Union (JSU) on Saturday expressed dissatisfaction with the omission of...
MEGHALAYA

Challenges galore but hopes aplenty

Meghalaya at 52 By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Jan 20: As Meghalaya marks 52 years of its existence, it grapples with...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Meghalaya celebrates 52nd Statehood Day with fervour

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Jan 20: Meghalaya on Saturday celebrated...

52-yr wait ends as state gets its own anthem

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Jan 20: Meghalaya celebrated its 52nd...

JSU slams govt for Jaintia language snub

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Jan 20: The Jaintia Students’ Union...
Load more

Popular news

Meghalaya celebrates 52nd Statehood Day with fervour

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Jan 20: Meghalaya on Saturday celebrated...

52-yr wait ends as state gets its own anthem

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Jan 20: Meghalaya celebrated its 52nd...

JSU slams govt for Jaintia language snub

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Jan 20: The Jaintia Students’ Union...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge