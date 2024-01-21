Ampareen to review health department

By Our Reporter

Shillong, Jan 20: Health Minister, Ampareen Lyngdoh is scheduled to have a review meeting with senior officials of the department on Monday.

The minister will also review the status of Tura Government Medical College and will discuss how to move ahead with the proposed Shillong Medical College.

She told reporters that she would like to know on the status of the various programmes and projects implemented by the department.

Meanwhile, Lyngdoh also pointed out the challenges faced by the department such as the shortage of healthcare professionals, providing quality healthcare to hard-to-reach areas, and the rising burden of non-communicable diseases due to risk factors such as smoking and substance abuse.

According to her, the department is trying to ensure that they can provide all basic amenities to the citizens, wherever they are located without pressurizing patients to move out of their areas, and homes and without having to travel distances for medical treatments.

The health minister said that this was one of the top priorities of the government.

She further mentioned that they had reviewed the performance, requirements of infrastructure, and also the indexes for evaluation of performance, and it was agreed that amongst the most critical requirements in all of these hospitals was the human resources.