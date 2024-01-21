State marks 52nd Statehood Day

Raj Bhavan commemorates Meghalaya, Tripura, Manipur Day

Jowai/Khliehriat/Williamnagar, Jan 20: Together with the rest of the state, the 52nd Meghalaya Day was also celebrated in West, East Jaintia Hills, and East Garo Hills on Saturday.

In West Jaintia Hills, the programme was held at the district library auditorium, Mynthong, and was organised by the office of the Deputy Commissioner, Jowai where MLA, Lahkmen Rymbui was the chief guest.

Rymbui acknowledged the selfless contribution of the state founders, he called upon every citizen of the district to be responsible persons and embrace positivity for the collective development of the district.

He appraised the citizens on the various developmental work and achievements of the government in the fields of education, health, and infrastructure.

ADC, F B Basan gave a PowerPoint presentation on various developmental activities undertaken by different departments of the district.

Meritorious students of the district were also felicitated. Toppers, Reesa EE Christine Suting of North Liberty Higher Secondary School, who secured the 11th position in SSLC, and Larisa Lamin of Adventist Higher Secondary School, Thadlaskein, who secured the 1st position in HSSLC (Arts), were felicitated.

In East Jaintia, Deputy Commissioner, A Baranwal was the chief guest of the programme held at the conference room of the office of the Deputy Commissioner.

Baranwal said that the state of Meghalaya being bestowed with ample natural resources and blessed with abundance has infinite potential while also impressing upon the gathering of government officials and members of the public to perform tasks assigned to them to the best of their capability notwithstanding the challenges that they encounter on a day to day basis.

Meanwhile, Additional Deputy Commissioner, G Warjri dwelt at length about Meghalaya’s statehood movement even as he stated that Meghalaya Day serves as a reminder to all the citizens of Meghalaya to give their best in their respective capacities in the interest of progress and development of the state.

Other highlights of the programme include cultural dances performed by students of Khliehriat Higher Secondary School and Rymbai Government Secondary School.

East Garo Hills also celebrated the 52nd Meghalaya Day in Williamnagar. Gracing the occasion as the chief guest, Cabinet minister, Marcuise N Marak, spoke at length about the visionary leaders and their contributions by which Meghalaya came into being.

The minister also gave away mementos and certificates of appreciation to three local veterans.

Others who spoke on the occasion included Deputy Commissioner, Vibhor Aggarwal, Project Director of DRDA, Albert G Momin, and ADC, Diana G Sangma.

Meanwhile, in line with the, Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat initiative of the Government of India, which aims to foster stronger connections and promote mutual understanding among people from different states and Union Territories, a cultural evening was held at Raj Bhavan, here to commemorate the Foundation Day of Meghalaya, Tripura, and Manipur.

Governor of Meghalaya, Phagu Chauhan graced the occasion as the chief guest in the presence of the Additional Chief Secretary, Shakil P. Ahammed, and the Commissioner and Secretary to the Governor, B D R Tiwari.

The evening commenced with a poignant tribute to Meghalaya’s eminent freedom fighters – Tirot Sing, Kiang Nangbah, and Pa Togan Sangma, their sacrifices enshrined in fragrant memories.

Speaking on the occasion, Tiwari delved into the historical chronicles leading to the formation of these states and also accentuating their commendable strengths.

A kaleidoscope of cultural performances showcased the rich heritage of all three states.

The programme was organised by Raj Bhavan, Shillong in collaboration with the Department of Arts and Culture, Government of Meghalaya along with the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) Shillong.