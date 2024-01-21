Sunday, January 21, 2024
Now quickly unsubscribe from unwanted emails in Gmail on web, mobile

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, January 21: Google has introduced new ways to make it even easier to unsubscribe from unwanted emails in Gmail on the web and mobile.

The tech giant has now added the unsubscribe button to the hover actions in the thread list on the web.

“When the unsubscribe button is clicked, Gmail sends http request or an email to the sender to remove your email address from their mailing list,” Google said in a blogpost.

On mobile, the company moved the unsubscribe button from the three-dot menu to appear more prominently in your email on your Android and iOS devices.

The company said that these features are now available to all Google Workspace customers and users with personal Google Accounts on web and iOS devices and are rolling out now on Android devices at an extended pace.

Since people receive unwanted messages from brands and organisations despite initially signing up that often originate from legitimate senders and marking them as spam can negatively impact those senders’ email, the company has revised the text of its buttons so users can choose between unsubscribing or reporting a message as spam more clearly.

“We’re changing the text of the buttons to make it clearer for users to choose between unsubscribing or reporting a message as spam,” Google said.

Meanwhile, Google has added a new feature in Maps that will let users navigate in tunnels or other satellite dead zones.

The company added support for ‘Bluetooth beacons’ and has rolled out widely on Google Maps for Android, however, it still missing in the iOS version of the app, reports 9to5Google. (IANS)

OpenAI bans bot developer for mimicking US Democratic presidential hopeful
