Sunday, January 21, 2024
MEGHALAYA

State leadership to skip Ram Mandir inauguration

By: By Our Reporter

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Jan 20: Political leaders from the state will not attend the inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on Monday.
As per reports, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and senior Cabinet ministers have been invited by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the temple inauguration.
When contacted, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said there is no such programme of the CM.
Sources also informed that Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh, Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh and Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Minister Alexander Laloo Hek will skip the event, despite receiving invitations.
Archbishop of Shillong Rev Victor Lyngdoh, who was also invited, will not attend the programme.
Sources also informed that none from the BJP leadership will attend the consecration of the Ram Mandir.

