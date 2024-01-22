Assam Police issues guidelines, urges Yatra organisers to avoid unscheduled stoppages

Guwahati, Jan 22: Amid allegations of attacks on Congress leaders and workers during the ongoing Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Assam, the state police force has issued a set of guidelines, urging organisers of the Yatra to avoid unscheduled stoppages during the road event.

The guidelines, issued by the Assam DGP, stresses on the adherence to the resolutions of the Advance Security Liaison (ASL), given that a Z+ category ASL protectee is part of the yatra.

“Reference to the road event organised by Indian National Congress, the organisers are advised to stick to resolutions of the ASL since a Z+ category ASL protectee is part of the event,” Assam director-general of police Gyanendra Pratap Singh stated.

“Unscheduled stoppages should be avoided. The ASL PP may be advised not to leave the vehicle without advance intimation to local administration and police. Other participants are also advised not to expose the PP through unscheduled stoppages,” Singh said.

“One IGP of Assam Police is supervising the arrangements while an SP-rank officer along with sufficient force is travelling with the convoy in addition to route deployment,” he said.

“The participants of the road event are advised not to physically counter localised political protests to the event and leave the same to the deployed and/or accompanying police contingent. We remain committed to provide safe passage to the road event as discussed and decided in the ASL,” the DGP stated.

It may be mentioned that the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has demanded a judicial inquiry into the alleged attack on party leaders and workers by miscreants during the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Assam’s Sonitpur district on Sunday.

In a statement issued by the APCC media cell on Sunday evening, the state Congress alleged that APCC president Bhupen Kumar Borah and a party worker sustained injuries when they were attacked by goons during the Yatra at Jamugurihat.

The party further alleged that a group of miscreants (carrying BJP flags) stopped the vehicle of former Union minister and AICC leader Jairam Ramesh at Jamugurihat on Sunday afternoon.

In response to the allegations, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma directed the DGP to register a case and inquire into the allegations.