Xi signs order to promulgate revised regulations on military legislation

With 85 entries in 13 chapters, the revised regulations standardize the working systems and mechanisms for military legislation based on the newly-revised Legislation Law, said a statement issued on Monday, Xinhua news agency reported.

The revised regulations are of great significance to promoting the high-quality development of military legislation, advancing the implementation of the strategy of running the military in accordance with the law, and strengthening all-around military governance, the statement said.

