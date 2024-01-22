Monday, January 22, 2024
INTERNATIONALNews Alert

Xi signs order to promulgate revised regulations on military legislation

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
Beijing, Jan 22: Xi Jinping, chairman of the Central Military Commission, has signed an order to promulgate a revised set of regulations on military legislation, which will take effect on March 1.

With 85 entries in 13 chapters, the revised regulations standardize the working systems and mechanisms for military legislation based on the newly-revised Legislation Law, said a statement issued on Monday, Xinhua news agency reported.

The revised regulations are of great significance to promoting the high-quality development of military legislation, advancing the implementation of the strategy of running the military in accordance with the law, and strengthening all-around military governance, the statement said.

IANS

Previous article
Rohingya refugees file PIL urging Delhi HC to curb hate speech on Meta platforms
Next article
Assam Police issues guidelines, urges Yatra organisers to avoid unscheduled stoppages
spot_img

Related articles

News Alert

6 injured in wild boar attack in J&K’s Kulgam

Shillong, January 22: Six people were injured in a wild boar attack in J&K's Kulgam district on Monday,...
NATIONAL

Assam Police issues guidelines, urges Yatra organisers to avoid unscheduled stoppages

Guwahati, Jan 22: Amid allegations of attacks on Congress leaders and workers during the ongoing Bharat Jodo Nyay...
NATIONAL

Rohingya refugees file PIL urging Delhi HC to curb hate speech on Meta platforms

New Delhi, Jan 22:  Two Rohingya refugees, Mohammad Hamim and Kawsar Mohammed, have filed a Public Interest Litigation...
NATIONAL

Clashes spark panic in Maha town ahead of Ram Mandir inauguration; situation normal now

Thane (Maharashtra), Jan 22:  A minor scuffle erupted between two communities in Mira Road town late on Sunday...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

6 injured in wild boar attack in J&K’s Kulgam

News Alert 0
Shillong, January 22: Six people were injured in a...

Assam Police issues guidelines, urges Yatra organisers to avoid unscheduled stoppages

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Jan 22: Amid allegations of attacks on Congress...

Rohingya refugees file PIL urging Delhi HC to curb hate speech on Meta platforms

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Jan 22:  Two Rohingya refugees, Mohammad Hamim...
Load more

Popular news

6 injured in wild boar attack in J&K’s Kulgam

News Alert 0
Shillong, January 22: Six people were injured in a...

Assam Police issues guidelines, urges Yatra organisers to avoid unscheduled stoppages

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Jan 22: Amid allegations of attacks on Congress...

Rohingya refugees file PIL urging Delhi HC to curb hate speech on Meta platforms

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Jan 22:  Two Rohingya refugees, Mohammad Hamim...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge