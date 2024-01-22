Monday, January 22, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

Clashes spark panic in Maha town ahead of Ram Mandir inauguration; situation normal now

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
Thane (Maharashtra), Jan 22:  A minor scuffle erupted between two communities in Mira Road town late on Sunday — ahead of Ram Mandir inauguration in Ayodhya — but the police stepped in swiftly and brought the situation under control by Monday morning, an official said.

A group of people had taken out a procession of nearly half-a-dozen vehicles with saffron flags depicting Lord Ram Temple.

When it was passing through a minority-dominated area, some persons belonging to another community raised objections leading to heated arguments and clashes.

In the clashes, one person sustained minor injury due to “usage of knife” while some of the miscreants smashed window panes of several vehicles with sticks and rods, and also pelted stones at the other group.

As things appeared to turn serious, a team from the Naya Nagar Police immediately rushed to the spot, attempted to speak and broker peace with the agitated leaders from both sides and brought the situation under control.

As a precautionary measure, at least five persons were booked and arrested for the disturbances, as the fracas was nipped in the bud.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Jayant Bajbale of Mira-Bhayander Vasai-Virar Police Commissionerate has been probing the matter, the videos of which went viral on Monday, sparking strong reactions.

Meanwhile, a strong police presence has been deployed in the town on Monday to avert any law-and-order problems.

The situation is reported to be normal now.

IANS

Previous article
VPP suspends agitation to await meeting with CM
Next article
Rohingya refugees file PIL urging Delhi HC to curb hate speech on Meta platforms
spot_img

Related articles

News Alert

6 injured in wild boar attack in J&K’s Kulgam

Shillong, January 22: Six people were injured in a wild boar attack in J&K's Kulgam district on Monday,...
NATIONAL

Assam Police issues guidelines, urges Yatra organisers to avoid unscheduled stoppages

Guwahati, Jan 22: Amid allegations of attacks on Congress leaders and workers during the ongoing Bharat Jodo Nyay...
INTERNATIONAL

Xi signs order to promulgate revised regulations on military legislation

Beijing, Jan 22: Xi Jinping, chairman of the Central Military Commission, has signed an order to promulgate a...
NATIONAL

Rohingya refugees file PIL urging Delhi HC to curb hate speech on Meta platforms

New Delhi, Jan 22:  Two Rohingya refugees, Mohammad Hamim and Kawsar Mohammed, have filed a Public Interest Litigation...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

6 injured in wild boar attack in J&K’s Kulgam

News Alert 0
Shillong, January 22: Six people were injured in a...

Assam Police issues guidelines, urges Yatra organisers to avoid unscheduled stoppages

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Jan 22: Amid allegations of attacks on Congress...

Xi signs order to promulgate revised regulations on military legislation

INTERNATIONAL 0
Beijing, Jan 22: Xi Jinping, chairman of the Central...
Load more

Popular news

6 injured in wild boar attack in J&K’s Kulgam

News Alert 0
Shillong, January 22: Six people were injured in a...

Assam Police issues guidelines, urges Yatra organisers to avoid unscheduled stoppages

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Jan 22: Amid allegations of attacks on Congress...

Xi signs order to promulgate revised regulations on military legislation

INTERNATIONAL 0
Beijing, Jan 22: Xi Jinping, chairman of the Central...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge