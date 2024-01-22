VPP suspends agitation to await meeting with CM

Shillong, Jan 22: The Voice of the People Party (VPP) has decided to suspend their stir till the time they discuss the issue with Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma but cautioned that if the outcome of the meeting is not satisfactory, the protest will resume.

This decision came after their meeting with Law Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh today.

Informing that the meeting with Chief Minister is likely to be held within two to three days VPP, president Ardent M Basaiawmoit said, that they had raised all their points to the Law Minister and since she couldn’t decide things on her own a meeting between the party and Chief Minister is required.

He said that since the State government had listened to them and initiatives for holding talks have been taken, the party would suspend its sit-in demonstration for the time being.

He, however, made it clear that if talks with the Chief Minister failed, the party would resume their demonstration.

On the scuffle between the police and VPP Malwai MLA, Brightstarwell Marbaniang on the first day of the protest, he said that the party would take up the issue and questioned how could an elected representative be manhandled in such a manner.

Making it clear that the party is not against the police, he however said that the police personnel were not supposed to be masked and without their name plates while dealing with the public and elected representatives.

A large crowd consisting of VPP members and the public had gathered at the Additional Secretariat parking lot on the second day of the protest demanding the reinstatement of three sacked Lokayukta officials.

Earlier, many groups of people heading towards the secretariat from various areas were prevented from marching ahead by the police.

Meanwhile, tight security was put in place with many boots on the ground and even a fire brigade truck was stationed at the IGP point in standby.