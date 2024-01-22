Monday, January 22, 2024
Coal import by power plants declines 40.66% in April-Dec as local production rises

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, January 22: The country’s power generation based on domestic coal increased by 7.14 per cent to 872 billion units during April-December of the current financial year, compared to 813.9 billion units generated in the same period of the previous fiscal.

This reflects a robust increase in domestic production of coal to meet the growing energy demand in the country, the Ministry of Coal said in a statement on Monday.

Coal import by power plants for blending decreased substantially by 40.66 per cent to 17.08 million tonnes (MT) during April-December, from 28.78 MT in the corresponding period of the previous year, despite the escalating power demand. It showcases the nation’s commitment to self-reliance in coal production and minimising overall coal imports, the statement said.

In India, power is generated from conventional (thermal, nuclear and hydro) and renewable sources (wind, solar, biomass etc.).

However, coal is the major source of power generation, accounting for more than 70 per cent of the total electricity generated.

Coal-based power generation in the country witnessed a growth of around 10.13 per cent during April-December of the current financial year compared to the corresponding period of the previous year, while overall power generation grew 6.71 per cent during the same period, according to the official statement.

Coal-based power generation in India has played a significant role in meeting the country’s energy demands. India is currently experiencing a substantial increase in power demand, driven by a combination of factors like industrial growth, technological advancements, population growth, economic development etc.

The government persists in its efforts to further enhance coal production, aiming to increase availability and reduce dependence on imported coal, thereby safeguarding foreign reserves, the statement added. (IANS)

Guv Ravi in cahoots with BJP to defame Govt: TN Minister Babu
Rahul prevented from entering Bordua satra in Nagaon
