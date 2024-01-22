Monday, January 22, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

Guv Ravi in cahoots with BJP to defame Govt: TN Minister Babu

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
Chennai, Jan 22: Tamil Nadu Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE), PK Sekar Babu, on Monday accused Governor RN Ravi of joining hands with the BJP to defame the state government despite getting a red carpet treatment during his visit to the Kodandaramaswamy temple.

He was responding to the statement by the Governor that during his (Governor’s) darshan at the Kodandaramaswamy temple, in West Mambalam, Chennai, he had seen fear in the eyes of the temple priests.

The Tamil Nadu unit of the BJP was at loggerheads with the ruling DMK Government over the ‘Prana Pratishta’ function at Ayodhya.

The Governor had in a social media post on Monday stated that the premises of the Kodandaramaswamy temple exuded a sense of repression when the entire country was celebrating the consecration of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya.

Sekar Babu in a response to the minister said that the Governor of Tamil Nadu was given a red carpet welcome at the Kodandaramaswamy temple at West Mambalam.

Sekar Babu further said that the state government had made all arrangements for a smooth darshan for the Governor. He added that while the state government did everything for the Governor, he had joined hands with the BJP and tried to portray the state government as against spiritualism.

IANS

Previous article
6 injured in wild boar attack in J&K’s Kulgam
Next article
Coal import by power plants declines 40.66% in April-Dec as local production rises
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Delhi HC seeks govt response on NHRC recommendations in Jamia Millia Islamia violence case

New Delhi, Jan 22: The Delhi High Court on Monday sought the response of the city government on...
NATIONAL

34 Manipur MLAs threaten to take ‘appropriate action’ if govt does not cancel Suspension of Operations with militants

Imphal, Jan 22: In a significant development in Manipur, 34 MLAs, mostly of the ruling BJP, have urged...
NATIONAL

Indian-Kyrgyz joint military exercise ‘Khanjar’ kicks off in Himachal

New Delhi, Jan 22:  The 11th edition of India-Kyrgyzstan joint Special Forces exercise 'Khanjar' commenced on Monday at...
MEGHALAYA

Group irked by TUR leader’s statement on Lokayukta appointment

Tura, Jan 22: The Human Rights and Anti Corruption Youth Power of India has come down heavily on...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Delhi HC seeks govt response on NHRC recommendations in Jamia Millia Islamia violence case

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Jan 22: The Delhi High Court on...

34 Manipur MLAs threaten to take ‘appropriate action’ if govt does not cancel Suspension of Operations with militants

NATIONAL 0
Imphal, Jan 22: In a significant development in Manipur,...

Indian-Kyrgyz joint military exercise ‘Khanjar’ kicks off in Himachal

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Jan 22:  The 11th edition of India-Kyrgyzstan...
Load more

Popular news

Delhi HC seeks govt response on NHRC recommendations in Jamia Millia Islamia violence case

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Jan 22: The Delhi High Court on...

34 Manipur MLAs threaten to take ‘appropriate action’ if govt does not cancel Suspension of Operations with militants

NATIONAL 0
Imphal, Jan 22: In a significant development in Manipur,...

Indian-Kyrgyz joint military exercise ‘Khanjar’ kicks off in Himachal

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Jan 22:  The 11th edition of India-Kyrgyzstan...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge