Guv Ravi in cahoots with BJP to defame Govt: TN Minister Babu

He was responding to the statement by the Governor that during his (Governor’s) darshan at the Kodandaramaswamy temple, in West Mambalam, Chennai, he had seen fear in the eyes of the temple priests.

The Tamil Nadu unit of the BJP was at loggerheads with the ruling DMK Government over the ‘Prana Pratishta’ function at Ayodhya.

The Governor had in a social media post on Monday stated that the premises of the Kodandaramaswamy temple exuded a sense of repression when the entire country was celebrating the consecration of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya.

Sekar Babu in a response to the minister said that the Governor of Tamil Nadu was given a red carpet welcome at the Kodandaramaswamy temple at West Mambalam.

Sekar Babu further said that the state government had made all arrangements for a smooth darshan for the Governor. He added that while the state government did everything for the Governor, he had joined hands with the BJP and tried to portray the state government as against spiritualism.

IANS