Ri-Bhoi Cong gears up to welcome Rahul

SHILLONG, Jan 21: Ri-Bhoi is all set to welcome senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to Nongpoh on Monday as part of his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

Charles Marngar, president of the Ri-Bhoi District Congress Committee, declared on Sunday that the arrangements for hosting the senior Congress leader have been finalised.

He claims that they are getting positive feedback from those who are eager to attend the rally. “We anticipate a sizable turnout for the rally,” Marngar stated.

Senior party officials, as well as party members from across the state and the presidents and secretaries of the party frontal wings, will attend the rally, he said.

Marngar said the rally will start at 1 pm and he (Rahul Gandhi) is expected to address the gathering at Pahamsyiem Stadium in Nongpoh at around 4 pm.

After the public meeting, he will proceed towards Byrnihat where he will halt for the night, before continuing with his Yatra.