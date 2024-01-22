Meghalaya at 52: State still a ‘laggard’, long way to go

SHILLONG, Jan 21: Meghalaya remains far behind many Indian states even after 52 years of existence.

The Shillong Times spoke to people from varied backgrounds to know what they think about Meghalaya’s development and what they expect in the next few years.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh said the state has progressed across all sectors in these five decades.

“Meghalaya’s healthcare facilities have improved manifold, making quality healthcare affordable.

Our roads are much better, our markets well stocked with adequate choices for the consumers, and the livelihood opportunities have increased,” she said.

But, she added, there is always room for improvement by overcoming challenges in the education sector and promoting self-employment and entrepreneurship.

“Climate change issues are being addressed,” Lyngdoh said.

Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh said Meghalaya has been a story of ups and downs, and upheavals and transformation.

He identified agriculture, textiles, and cooperatives as the improved sectors but contradicted his Cabinet colleague’s claim about healthcare and roads.

“Tourism is on the upsurge and promises to be a viable alternative to extractive mining and reckless industrialisation. The state’s sizable youth population is a powerhouse that has the potential to script our success story in the next decade,” he said.

Former police officer and BJP spokesperson, Mariahom Kharkrang said Meghalaya cannot justify its poor performance in all fields with the excuse of being a young state.

“Young smaller states are progressing at a faster pace,” he said.

Stressing the need to change the negative mindset if people want Meghalaya to develop, Kharkrang said no genuine investor will come to the state as it has nothing to offer by way of ease of doing business.

“We hope the next 50 years will produce better leaders who can bring real development to our state and not mere cosmetics and presentations,” he said.

Retired bureaucrat and activist Toki Blah expressed similar views.

“Disappointment! After 52 years, we have achieved only a nice-sounding State Anthem. A vision for the state and its people is yet to emerge,” he said.

UDP senior leader Jemino Mawthoh said Meghalaya has progressed but not according to the expectations of the people.

“We have rumbled and tumbled in the last 52 years of our journey as a state. It is now time to introspect our wasted opportunities,” he said, adding that the state needs to move forward with purpose and clarity of vision.

CSWO president Agnes Kharshiing said these 52 years have not changed the tendency of retired bureaucrats to not give a chance to the youth to take over.

“Rat-hole mining is continuing under the administration. More deaths are occurring and the revenue of the state is leaking,” she said.