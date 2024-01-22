Monday, January 22, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

Special ‘prasad’ box for invitees in Ayodhya

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Ayodhya, Jan 22: A special box of ‘prasad’ is ready to be given out to invitees on Monday after the Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

The box contains at least seven different items, including laddoos and a diya.

The Temple Trust had placed an order for 15,000 boxes for the guests with Lucknow’s famous sweet shop Chhapan Bhog, which after receiving the order, refused to take money for it.

The box contains two ghee Mawa laddoos, gur revdi, ramdana chikki, akshat and roli, Tulsi dal, a Ram diya and sweet cardamom seeds.

The saffron colour prasad box will have the logos of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust and the Hanuman Garhi. It comes in a specially designed bag.

In addition to this, guests will also be given Maha Prasad and served food prepared in desi ghee.

The prasad is being prepared by Gujarat-based Bharti Garvi Gujarat and Sant Seva Sansthan under the guidance of Temple Trust.

Kamal Rawal, national president of the institute, said Maha Prasad has been prepared with more than 5,000 kg of ingredients by a team of 200 people.

IANS

Previous article
Sonu, Anuradha, Shankar Mahadevan sing verses from Ramcharitmanas at Pran Pratishtha ceremony
Next article
Those in power must realise that enough is enough: PTI Chairman
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

India’s first Airbus A350 takes wings with passengers from B’luru to Mumbai

Bengaluru, Jan 22: Air India on Monday launched its maiden scheduled commercial flight with the country’s first Airbus...
NATIONAL

MP researchers’ incisionless device to boost treatment for diabetes, obesity

New Delhi, Jan 22: A team of an international team of researchers, led by those from India’s Madhya...
Business

Second Boeing aircraft model to be inspected by US aviation agency

Shillong, January 22: Checks are to be carried out on a second Boeing aircraft model in the US...
Technology

Musk’s X fixes bug that labelled legit posts as ‘sensitive media’

Shillong, January 22: Elon Musk-run X on Monday said it has fixed a bug that caused the platform...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

India’s first Airbus A350 takes wings with passengers from B’luru to Mumbai

NATIONAL 0
Bengaluru, Jan 22: Air India on Monday launched its...

MP researchers’ incisionless device to boost treatment for diabetes, obesity

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Jan 22: A team of an international...

Second Boeing aircraft model to be inspected by US aviation agency

Business 0
Shillong, January 22: Checks are to be carried out...
Load more

Popular news

India’s first Airbus A350 takes wings with passengers from B’luru to Mumbai

NATIONAL 0
Bengaluru, Jan 22: Air India on Monday launched its...

MP researchers’ incisionless device to boost treatment for diabetes, obesity

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Jan 22: A team of an international...

Second Boeing aircraft model to be inspected by US aviation agency

Business 0
Shillong, January 22: Checks are to be carried out...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge