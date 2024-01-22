Those in power must realise that enough is enough: PTI Chairman

Monday, January 22, 2024
New Delhi, Jan 22 (IANS) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan has said that those in power should realise that enough is enough, media report said.

“Those in power must realise that enough is enough now. Don’t push us to the point of no return,” Gohar said in an interview with Voice of America Urdu.

He said that the PTI is willing to engage in dialogue and work together with their rivals.

“Power of a ruler and dictator is destined to end, but this country, people and democracy will stay. If this is realised, we can forget differences and move forward,” Gohar said during the interview.

He said that a third force can exploit the situation if differences are not resolved.

“If you pick a fight with the country’s largest party and don’t allow it to participate in the democratic process, then will this be called a democratic country?” he said during the interview.

Gohar, during the interview, said that PTI founding chairman Imran Khan is willing to talk to everyone for a free and fair election.

“On one hand, Nawaz Sharif was brought back and acquitted of all cases to make him eligible for elections. On the other hand, PTI’s founding chairman was booked in all sorts of cases, including treason.”

Talking about the loss of PTI’s ‘bat’ symbol, he told VOA Urdu that his party had been deprived of 227 reserved seats since it is contesting the election without a symbol.

IANS

