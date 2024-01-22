Monday, January 22, 2024
INTERNATIONAL

Talks between Hamas, Israel to resume this week in Cairo

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, January 22: Talks between Hamas and Israel will resume this week in Cairo for a possible hostage deal and the ceasefire in Gaza.

The Middle East Envoy of US Brett McGurk will lead the talks for release of the hostages in Gaza.

Sources said that the Envoy has already communicated the mediatory plans with Israel and has also communicated it to the Hamas leadership through Qatar.

Earlier, there was a one week ceasefire from November 24 to December 1 in which prisoners were exchanged by both sides.

Reports said that the US President has also informed the Israeli leadership to agree for a two nation theory with a full statehood for Palestine. But the Israelis have not agreed to it despite the mounting US pressure.

On October 7, last year, Hamas attacked the southern parts killing at least 1200 people, taking over 200 people as hostages. Around 105 hostages have already been released by Hamas.

Israel has killed nearly 25,105 Palestinians since October 7 while injuring 62,681– mostly infants and women. (IANS)

