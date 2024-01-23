Clashes erupt between Pune FTII students, Right-wingers over Babri banner

Pune (Maharashtra), Jan 23 : A few people were injured after a clash erupted between some students of the Pune-based Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) and members of certain Right-wing groups here on Tuesday, after a banner was put up proclaiming, ‘Remember Babri, Death of Constitution.’

The banner, referring to the disputed mosque’s demolition at Ayodhya in 1992, was allegedly put up by FTII-Students Association (FTII-SA), leading to bouts of anxiety on the campus at around 2 pm on Tuesday.

Taking strong objection to the banner, some Right-wingers barged into the campus raising slogans, yanked it off and set it on fire, leading to skirmishes between them and some students.

A police team from the Deccan Gymkhana Police Station rushed to the campus and promptly brought the matter under control, though tensions continued to simmer in the vicinity.

The incident, in which an undisclosed number of students and activists are reportedly injured, came a day after the consecration of the Lord Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (I), SS Gill, told mediapersons that the situation was under control and the police were taking action against all those involved in the fracas.

Meanwhile, a strong posse of police personnel including riot police has been deployed outside the FTII campus to thwart any untoward incidents.

