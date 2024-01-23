Tuesday, January 23, 2024
NATIONALNews AlertREGIONAL

Unprecedented security measures in Imphal, MHA officials hold meetings with several groups

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Imphal, Jan 23:  Unprecedented security measures have been taken and a huge contingent of state and central para-military forces deployed in and around the Kangla Fort in Imphal after a local group called all the ministers and MLAs to attend a meeting on Wednesday to clear their position about the unabated incidents of violence in Manipur.

The local organisations called the meeting after the militants, in their stepped-up attacks in the last couple of days, killed many persons, including two Manipur Police commandos, four villagers and a village defence volunteer.

A three-member Central team led by Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) Advisor, A.K. Mishra arrived in Manipur on Monday evening and held meetings with the government officials, leaders of various organisations, and elected representatives.

Officials said that Mishra, accompanied by two Joint Directors, Intelligence Bureau, Mandeep Singh Tuli and Rajesh Kumble, immediately after their arrival on Monday evening, held a series of meetings with the government officials and leaders of various organisations and elected leaders.

These meetings also continued on Tuesday.

“The MHA team is likely to visit some tribal areas during their stay in Manipur to hold meetings with tribal bodies, civil society organisations and leaders,” an official told IANS, but refused to disclose the details of the meetings held since Monday evening.

The team reportedly met leading local organisation ‘Arambai Tenggol’ leaders at the residence of Rajya Sabha MP Maharaja Sanajaoba Leishemba.

BJP MLA Rajkumar Imo Singh, who is the son-in-law of Chief Minister N. Biren Singh in his post on the X on Tuesday said : “State Government decided to reinforce more state forces in the foothills and other vulnerable areas.

“These are being done through inputs from the people of the areas and their respective legislators. We have recently witnessed civilians getting killed despite the presence of certain para military forces. Legislators have also moved the Central Government to replace such forces.”

Meanwhile, 34 MLAs, mostly of the ruling BJP along with seven Naga legislators, have urged the Central government to abrogate the Suspension of Operation (SoO) with the armed militant outfits, otherwise the legislators would take “appropriate action” in consultation with the people.

The 34 MLAs, in a meeting on Sunday, took a unanimous resolution requesting the Central government to abrogate the SoO, signed between the Central and state governments and 23 Kuki militant outfits in 2008.

“If Government of India is unable to take any positive action as per the resolution, we the legislators will take appropriate action in consultation with the public,” said the resolution, accessed by IANS.

Also, on Sunday, ten like-minded parties’ bloc in Manipur led by the Congress also urged the Chief Minister to arrange an all party meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss ways and means to resolve the nine month-long ethnic violence in the northeastern state.

Manipur has witnessed unprecedented violent clashes, attacks, counter-attacks, and burning of vehicles and government and private properties in 10 of the 16 districts during and after May 3 ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ called by the All-Tribal Students’ Union of Manipur to oppose the demand for inclusion of the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribe category.

In the ethnic violence between the non-tribal Meitei and tribal Kuki-Zo communities, over 190 people have been killed and over 1,500 people injured while over 70,000 people of both communities displaced.

IANS

Previous article
Action being taken against Yatra leaders, participants: Assam DGP
Next article
Clashes erupt between Pune FTII students, Right-wingers over Babri banner
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Goa Cong burns effigy of Assam CM over attack on Rahul Gandhi’s Yatra

Panaji, Jan 23: Congress leaders and supporters in Goa on Tuesday protested against the alleged violent attacks on...
MEGHALAYA

More disappointment over termination of Lokayukta officials

Tura, Jan 23: The Nokrek Hills Area Development Committee on Tuesday termed the recent termination of Lokayukta officials...
MEGHALAYA

Govt not acting against illegal stone quarry: Chokpot groups

  Tura, Jan 23: Organizations from Chokpot in South Garo Hills like the GSU and the Chokpot Area Vigilance...
MEGHALAYA

USTM Marks Parakram Diwas with inter-departmental elocution competition

Guwahati, Jan 23:  The University of Science and Technology, Meghalaya (USTM), in honour of Parakram Diwas, celebrated the...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Goa Cong burns effigy of Assam CM over attack on Rahul Gandhi’s Yatra

NATIONAL 0
Panaji, Jan 23: Congress leaders and supporters in Goa...

More disappointment over termination of Lokayukta officials

MEGHALAYA 0
Tura, Jan 23: The Nokrek Hills Area Development Committee...

Govt not acting against illegal stone quarry: Chokpot groups

MEGHALAYA 0
  Tura, Jan 23: Organizations from Chokpot in South Garo...
Load more

Popular news

Goa Cong burns effigy of Assam CM over attack on Rahul Gandhi’s Yatra

NATIONAL 0
Panaji, Jan 23: Congress leaders and supporters in Goa...

More disappointment over termination of Lokayukta officials

MEGHALAYA 0
Tura, Jan 23: The Nokrek Hills Area Development Committee...

Govt not acting against illegal stone quarry: Chokpot groups

MEGHALAYA 0
  Tura, Jan 23: Organizations from Chokpot in South Garo...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge