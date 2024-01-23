Day after Pran Pratishtha, unprecedented rush at Hanuman temples in Uttar Pradesh

Shillong, January 23: A day after the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya, Tuesday was witnessing huge crowds at various Hanuman temples.

Tuesday being the day of worship for Hanuman, his temples are now witnessing huge footfalls, despite chilly weather and dense fog.

Long queues of devotees lined at almost all Hanuman temples across the state on Tuesday and this is being directly linked to the opening of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

“There is a huge rush at Hanuman Garhi temple in Ayodhya and this is mainly because it is customary for devotees to visit this temple before visiting the Ram temple,” said Ram Kumar, a regular visitor to this temple.

In Lucknow, despite bone-chilling cold, the Hanuman temples were jammed with devotees.

“We could not visit Ayodhya for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony so we decided to offer prayers at Hanuman temple. Because of the huge rush, we may not be able to go to Ayodhya for some time,” said Meenu Sharma, a Ram devotee.

In Prayagraj, according to sources, a massive turnout of devotees was seen since morning at the ‘Bade Hanuman’ temple near Sangam.

The rush of devotees included those who are attending the Magh Mela and also those from the city. (IANS)