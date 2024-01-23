Tuesday, January 23, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

Namibian cheetah ‘Jwala’ gives birth to three cubs in Kuno

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Bhopal, Jan 23: Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park (KNP) got three new guests as Namibian cheetah ‘Jwala’ gave birth to three cubs.

Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav shared this information on his social media account with a video of the newborn cubs on Tuesday.

It’s the second cheetah which gave birth to cubs at Kuno in the new year, after ‘Aasha’ – another Namibian cheetah delivered three cubs in the first week of this month.

‘Siyaya’ was the first to deliver four cubs last year, but unfortunately three cubs died and only one survived.

The video capturing this joyous moment was shared by Minister Yadav on ‘X’.

In a post, Yadav wrote, “Kuno’s new cubs! Namibian Cheetah named Jwala has given birth to three cubs. This comes just weeks after Namibian Cheetah Aasha gave birth to her cubs. Congratulations to all wildlife frontline warriors and wildlife lovers across the country. May Bharat’s wildlife thrive.”

On January 16, Namibian cheetah ‘Shaurya’ died in suspicious circumstances. ‘Shaurya’ was the 10th cheetah which died after 20 felines were introduced here at Kuno.

The Cheetahs were translocated to the Kuno from South Africa and Namibia as part of the central government’s ambitious initiative to revive their population in India.

The Cheetah Reintroduction Project involved releasing eight big cats from Namibia, comprising five females and three males, into enclosures at Kuno on September 17, 2022.

Subsequently, in February 2023, an additional 12 cheetahs were transported to the park from South Africa. In December, 2023, four cheetahs were set free into the wild, but two of them were later captured and moved to enclosures.

IANS

Previous article
Three WR signal staff run over by Mumbai local train in Palghar
Next article
Day after Pran Pratishtha, unprecedented rush at Hanuman temples in Uttar Pradesh
spot_img

Related articles

News Alert

Day after Pran Pratishtha, unprecedented rush at Hanuman temples in Uttar Pradesh

Shillong, January 23: A day after the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya, Tuesday was witnessing huge crowds at...
NATIONAL

Three WR signal staff run over by Mumbai local train in Palghar

Palghar (Maharashtra), Jan 23: In a shocker, three Western Railway (WR) signalling department staffers were run over by...
NATIONAL

Kolkata-bound IndiGo returns to Jaipur due to technical glitch

New Delhi, Jan 23: Kolkata-bound IndiGo flight returned to Jaipur following a technical snag mid-air on January 22,...
NATIONAL

One-horned rhino killed by poachers in Assam’s Kaziranga National Park

Guwahati, Jan 23:  A female one-horned rhino was killed by suspected poachers in Assam's Kaziranga National Park and...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Day after Pran Pratishtha, unprecedented rush at Hanuman temples in Uttar Pradesh

News Alert 0
Shillong, January 23: A day after the Pran Pratishtha...

Three WR signal staff run over by Mumbai local train in Palghar

NATIONAL 0
Palghar (Maharashtra), Jan 23: In a shocker, three Western...

Kolkata-bound IndiGo returns to Jaipur due to technical glitch

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Jan 23: Kolkata-bound IndiGo flight returned to...
Load more

Popular news

Day after Pran Pratishtha, unprecedented rush at Hanuman temples in Uttar Pradesh

News Alert 0
Shillong, January 23: A day after the Pran Pratishtha...

Three WR signal staff run over by Mumbai local train in Palghar

NATIONAL 0
Palghar (Maharashtra), Jan 23: In a shocker, three Western...

Kolkata-bound IndiGo returns to Jaipur due to technical glitch

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Jan 23: Kolkata-bound IndiGo flight returned to...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge