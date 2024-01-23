Tuesday, January 23, 2024
Gough hails Anderson’s commitment as latter tweaks run-up for India Tests

By: Agencies

London, Jan 22: Former England cricketer Darren Gough is full of admiration for James Anderson’s unwavering commitment to the game, especially as the 41-year-old fast bowler made adjustments to his run-up ahead of the gruelling five-Test series in India.
Set to become the oldest player to feature in an overseas Test for England in almost three decades, Anderson in an interview has earlier revealed that he is coming with a “better run-up to get that speed and momentum”.
He has worked on it after a forgettable Ashes at home last year where he returned with five wickets from four Tests at 85.40 apiece.
“It just goes to show the desire to carry on playing. The only thing is when you’ve been doing something so long as Jimmy has, when you start quickening up, you bring more injuries into play, more hamstring, calf, groin-type injuries,” Darren Gough told English publication inews.
“Let’s hope not because I think even at his age he can perform. Everybody talks about his age but with Jimmy you have to take age out of it. If he keeps taking wickets he keeps playing. If he doesn’t, he doesn’t, it’s that simple,” Gough said.
Andeson will also return after his longest ever lay-off having last played in July last year in the final Ashes Test at the Oval. (PTI)

SKY named captain of ICC men’s T20I Team of the Year
India will pick Axar ahead of Kuldeep if pitches are rank turner, feels Harbhajan
