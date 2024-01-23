SKY named captain of ICC men’s T20I Team of the Year

Dubai, Jan 22: Flamboyant middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav has been named the captain of the ICC men’s T20I Team of the Year, which also includes three more Indians in opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, spinner Ravi Bishnoi and left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh.

The ICC Team of the Year recognises 11 outstanding individuals who have impressed throughout the year with the bat, ball or their all-round exploits.

Suryakumar found a place in the side for a second straight year and is in the running for T20I men’s Cricketer of the Year.

The right-handed strokemaker from Mumbai had a solid 2023.

Surya also became India captain with Rohit Sharma taking a break in the back end of the year.

Besides the Indian quartet, the 11-member team also has England’s Phil Salt as Jaiswal’s opening partner, West Indies’ Nicholas Pooran as wicket-keeper, Mark Chapman of New Zealand, Zimbabwe’s Sikandar Raza, Uganda all-rounder Alpesh Ramjani, Iraland’s Mark Adair and Richard Ngarava of Zimbabwe.

Among women, off-spinner Deepti Sharma is the lone Indian to find a place in the 11-member side to be led by Sri Lanka’s Chamari Athapaththu. (PTI)