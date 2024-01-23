Tuesday, January 23, 2024
SKY named captain of ICC men’s T20I Team of the Year

By: Agencies

Dubai, Jan 22: Flamboyant middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav has been named the captain of the ICC men’s T20I Team of the Year, which also includes three more Indians in opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, spinner Ravi Bishnoi and left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh.
The ICC Team of the Year recognises 11 outstanding individuals who have impressed throughout the year with the bat, ball or their all-round exploits.
Suryakumar found a place in the side for a second straight year and is in the running for T20I men’s Cricketer of the Year.
The right-handed strokemaker from Mumbai had a solid 2023.
Surya also became India captain with Rohit Sharma taking a break in the back end of the year.
Besides the Indian quartet, the 11-member team also has England’s Phil Salt as Jaiswal’s opening partner, West Indies’ Nicholas Pooran as wicket-keeper, Mark Chapman of New Zealand, Zimbabwe’s Sikandar Raza, Uganda all-rounder Alpesh Ramjani, Iraland’s Mark Adair and Richard Ngarava of Zimbabwe.
Among women, off-spinner Deepti Sharma is the lone Indian to find a place in the 11-member side to be led by Sri Lanka’s Chamari Athapaththu. (PTI)

Previous article
England’s lack of preparation worries former skipper Cook
Next article
Gough hails Anderson’s commitment as latter tweaks run-up for India Tests
MEGHALAYA

Omission of Jaintia language irks JH MLAs

SHILLONG, Jan 22: MLAs across the Jaintia Hills have expressed their displeasure over the omission of the Jaintia...
MEGHALAYA

Govt draws VPP ire over ADC poll delay

SHILLONG, Jan 22: The VPP on Monday criticised the state government’s deliberate postponement of the autonomous district council...
MEGHALAYA

BJP & RSS attacking foundations of the country: Rahul in Nongpoh

NONGPOH, Jan 22: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday alleged that the BJP and RSS were attacking the...
SPORTS

India will pick Axar ahead of Kuldeep if pitches are rank turner, feels Harbhajan

New Delhi, Jan 22: Having got to play only eight Tests since making his debut against Australia in...

