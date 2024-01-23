Tuesday, January 23, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Govt draws VPP ire over ADC poll delay

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Jan 22: The VPP on Monday criticised the state government’s deliberate postponement of the autonomous district council (ADC) elections, calling it the pinnacle of political hubris.
Speaking on the sidelines of the protest on Monday, Nongkrem legislator and VPP president Ardent M Basaiawmoit said, “The government is showing to the world they want to go as per the law which is why they removed these officials whereas when there is no provision of law to extend or delay the elections they do it for their own exigency.”
“We can only tell the people how arrogant this government is,” Basaiawmoit stated, claiming that the level of political arrogance displayed by the MDA is at its highest.
“This (delimitation) is only a way to find how to justify the government’s decision to extend and delay the election,” he responded to a question on whether delimitation exercise was merely a ploy to postpone the polls.
“It is merely one measure to make sure that the public won’t hold them accountable for forcing the elections to last longer than necessary,” he continued.

