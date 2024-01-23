Omission of Jaintia language irks JH MLAs

SHILLONG, Jan 22: MLAs across the Jaintia Hills have expressed their displeasure over the omission of the Jaintia language from the State Anthem.

All the MLAs of the region will meet on Tuesday and adopt a resolution to flag the omission, Cabinet Minister Kyrmen Shylla said on Monday.

“The Jaintias are one of the three major tribes of Meghalaya. Although our language has not been recognised, it should not have been deprived,” he said.

Shylla, who is from East Jaintia Hills, said the government will not lose out on anything if a few lines of the Jaintia language are added to the State Anthem.

“We do not ask much, only a line or two. It is not a demand but a request as all seven MLAs of the Jaintia Hills are in the government,” he said, adding that he has received many calls from the public seeking his intervention for correcting a wrong.

Shylla said the people of the region do not mind if developmental projects come at a slow pace but the State Anthem is an emotional issue where the pride of the community is involved. “They say it is now or never,” he said.

He clarified that he was not a party to creating or approving the State Anthem.

The Meghalaya BJP also criticised the exclusion of the Jaintia language from the newly composed Anthem for Meghalaya released on Saturday to mark the 52nd Meghalaya Day.

Those who have heard the anthem or read its lyrics would know that Jaintia is conspicuous by its absence, while Khasi and Garo have been used along with English, the party said.

“It is important to note that during the Cabinet meeting convened to approve the lyrics, the sole BJP member in Meghalaya Cabinet, AL Hek was firm in his view that no state anthem can be made public without the use of Jaintia language and the composers must rewrite the song,” BJP spokesperson Mariahom Kharkrang said.

“However, his repeated objections and suggestions were ignored by the other members present at the meeting,” he said, adding it was unfortunate that a major language of the state has been left out.

“We do not know if the omission was by design or by accident. What we do know is that the lyrics must be added to and this time using Jaintia. We demand immediate course correction so that all sections are represented and no one’s sentiment is hurt. The Khasi, Garo, and Jaintia communities united to create this state – our shared history, unified struggles, and collective journey must find reflection in whatever represents Meghalaya,” Kharkrang said.