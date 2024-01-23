Govt relents, holds talks with VPP

Ardent suspends agitation until meeting with Chief Minister

SHILLONG, Jan 22: The National People’s Party-led MDA 2.0 Government on Monday ate crow by inviting the leaders of the Voice of the People Party for negotiations within hours of the second day of their protest.

Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong had, on Friday, asserted that the government would neither call the VPP leaders for talks nor heed their demand to reinstate three Lokayukta officials.

As announced, the VPP intensified its protest on Monday amid tight security. Nongkrem legislator and VPP chief, Ardent M Basaiawmoit and his team were stopped by the police as they marched toward the State Secretariat from Lachumiere.

Basaiawmoit argued with the police, citing a Supreme Court ruling of 1967 that said Section 144 of the CrPC cannot be invoked to stop a peaceful and democratic demonstration, which was their fundamental right.

As administrative officials arrived to diffuse the growing tension, the VPP leaders refused to budge and sat on the road to protest.

The government soon buckled under pressure and the VPP leaders were told that Law Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh was waiting to hear them out. Basaiawmoit and top leaders, including three other MLAs, went to meet Lyngdoh.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, the VPP chief denounced the state police for mishandling the situation. “We will raise the issue of the manhandling of our MLAs,” he said, slamming the police personnel for covering their faces while dealing with protestors and the common people.

Lyngdoh said she had a fruitful meeting with the VPP leaders, who sought the justification for the termination of the three Lokayukta officers.

“They also said they would like to meet the chief minister on the matter. I will communicate their request to the Chief Minister and brief him about our discussions today,” she said.

Following the meeting, the VPP suspended its stir until its meeting with the CM but warned that the protest will be resumed if the results are not satisfactory.

“I appreciate the Law Minister (Ampareen Lyngdoh) for calling us for talks regarding the protest… We know for sure that the minister cannot take any decision and so, we could not arrive at any logical conclusion. But we wanted to convey a message clearly that we do not want to create trouble,” Basaiawmoit told reporters.

Stating that the decision to hit the streets was not to create any trouble, Basaiawmoit said, “The government unceremoniously terminated the services of those three officers and we feel it is our duty to take up the matter. We are not convinced with the clarification given by the government that the appointment of those officials is against the law.”

Stating that a meeting of the party leaders with the chief minister and high-ranking officials will be held in a day or two to discuss the matter, he said, “We feel it would be appropriate on our part to keep the sit-in demonstration in abeyance.”

He, however, said if the discussions between the VPP and the government fail, the protest will be resumed.

Lamenting Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong’s remarks that VPP is protesting because one of the sacked officers is a relative of a top leader of the party, Basaiawmoit said, “I don’t feel it is worth to respond. I can only say that if any officer is aggrieved, even if he is a close relative of the Deputy CM, we are ready take up the case to protect his right as a citizen.”

“They should have been given a chance to complete their term and the ongoing investigation. We will not subscribe to the kind of explanation that the government has given us. We want them to rectify,” he added.