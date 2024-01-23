HYC threatens to lock NEIGRIHMS office building

SHILLONG, Jan 22: The HYC on Monday threatened to put the office building of NEIGRIHMS under lock and key if their demand for recruitment of locals was not considered.

“We hope and urged upon you as the Head of the Institute to consider our just and reasonable demands for the welfare of our youths and the State as a whole and inform to us of your decision with regard to our demands within a period of ten days from today and failing which we shall be compelled to call upon all our youths and job aspirants to march to NEIGRIHMS and to put your office building under lock and key,” the HYC stated in a letter to NEIGRIHMS Director, Dr Nalin Mehta.

The HYC protested the anti-tribal/anti-local policies of the NEIGRIHMS management with regard to job opportunities for local indigenous job applicants.

Listing their demands, the HYC said the decision to recruit nursing officers through NORCET has greatly affected the local youths and serving local indigenous nurses in the institute and demanded that recruitment should be done by NEIGRIHMS itself and the decision to recruit nurse through NORCET should be recalled and cancelled.

The HYC said recruitment for various posts of employees in the institute should be done by NEIGRIHMS and not by any outside agency. ”Outsourcing agency(s) should be appointed from amongst the qualified local agencies and not from outside the state; besides, all the contractual or casual jobs should be specifically given to qualified indigenous candidates.

According to the HYC, a one-time policy should be implemented to absorb all those nurses who have been employed on contractual basis for a considerable period of time in the institute.

“For jobs under Group B and C categories, there should be 80% reservations for local indigenous youths of the state,” the HYC added.