Tuesday, January 23, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

Kolkata-bound IndiGo returns to Jaipur due to technical glitch

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
New Delhi, Jan 23: Kolkata-bound IndiGo flight returned to Jaipur following a technical snag mid-air on January 22, an airline official said on Tuesday.

The airline spokesperson said the pilot following standard operating procedures landed the IndiGo flight 6E784, which was headed to Kolkata, at Jaipur due to a technical fault.

“The aircraft was grounded in Jaipur for detailed assessment and repairs. An alternate aircraft was arranged for the passengers. We deeply regret the inconvenience caused to all the passengers,” said the spokesperson.

On January 19, passengers aboard an IndiGo flight from Mumbai to Ranchi (6E-221) found themselves caught in a distressing situation when the plane was diverted to Kolkata due to adverse weather conditions, while alleging that despite promises made by airline staff during the flight, they were left without proper arrangements upon landing.

IANS

Previous article
One-horned rhino killed by poachers in Assam’s Kaziranga National Park
Next article
Three WR signal staff run over by Mumbai local train in Palghar
spot_img

Related articles

News Alert

Day after Pran Pratishtha, unprecedented rush at Hanuman temples in Uttar Pradesh

Shillong, January 23: A day after the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya, Tuesday was witnessing huge crowds at...
NATIONAL

Namibian cheetah ‘Jwala’ gives birth to three cubs in Kuno

Bhopal, Jan 23: Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park (KNP) got three new guests as Namibian cheetah 'Jwala' gave...
NATIONAL

Three WR signal staff run over by Mumbai local train in Palghar

Palghar (Maharashtra), Jan 23: In a shocker, three Western Railway (WR) signalling department staffers were run over by...
NATIONAL

One-horned rhino killed by poachers in Assam’s Kaziranga National Park

Guwahati, Jan 23:  A female one-horned rhino was killed by suspected poachers in Assam's Kaziranga National Park and...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Day after Pran Pratishtha, unprecedented rush at Hanuman temples in Uttar Pradesh

News Alert 0
Shillong, January 23: A day after the Pran Pratishtha...

Namibian cheetah ‘Jwala’ gives birth to three cubs in Kuno

NATIONAL 0
Bhopal, Jan 23: Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park (KNP)...

Three WR signal staff run over by Mumbai local train in Palghar

NATIONAL 0
Palghar (Maharashtra), Jan 23: In a shocker, three Western...
Load more

Popular news

Day after Pran Pratishtha, unprecedented rush at Hanuman temples in Uttar Pradesh

News Alert 0
Shillong, January 23: A day after the Pran Pratishtha...

Namibian cheetah ‘Jwala’ gives birth to three cubs in Kuno

NATIONAL 0
Bhopal, Jan 23: Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park (KNP)...

Three WR signal staff run over by Mumbai local train in Palghar

NATIONAL 0
Palghar (Maharashtra), Jan 23: In a shocker, three Western...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge