Tuesday, January 23, 2024
Three WR signal staff run over by Mumbai local train in Palghar

By: Agencies

Palghar (Maharashtra), Jan 23: In a shocker, three Western Railway (WR) signalling department staffers were run over by a suburban local train near Vasai Station during the peak hours, an official said here on Tuesday.

According to WR chief spokesperson Sumit Thakur, the three deceased persons were identified as: Vasu Mitra, Chief Signalling Inspector at Bhayander, Somnath U. Lambutre Electrical Signal Maintainer at Vasai and an assistant Sachin Wankhede, all from the WR’s Mumbai Division.

Late on Monday, the trio had gone to attend some signalling point issues which had failed during the evening.

Around 8.55 p.m., the three officials were run over by a passing suburban local train between Vasai Road and Naigaon station on the UP slow line, and were killed instantly.

On hearing of the incident, the WR Divisional Railway Manager and other seniors rushed to spot and extended all help to the families of the deceased, while ordering a full probe into the tragedy.

The WR has paid an amount of Rs 55,000 per family as immediate relief, and further ex-gratia and other payments/dues will be disbursed to the families of all the deceased staffers within 15 days.

While Mitra’s family was entitled to around Rs 1.24 crore, the families of Lambutre and Wankhede will be receiving around Rs 40 lakh each, said Thakur.

Besides, the three staffers’ other official settlement dues will also be paid to the family members and the same is under process, said the official.

IANS

