Tuesday, January 23, 2024
UDP-HSPDP candidate Kharjahrin kicks off campaign for LS polls

By: By Our Reporter

Shillong, Jan 23: The Regional Democratic Alliance (RDA) in Meghalaya comprising the UDP and HSPDP on Tuesday formally kicked off its election campaign with the common candidate for the Shillong Parliamentary seat, Robertjune Kharjahrin during a meeting held at the  office of the UDP here.

On the occasion, the common candidate was also formally introduced to the MLAs, MDCs and leaders of both the regional parties.

Making his maiden political address Kharjahrin who is the former president of the HYC, said that the demand for implementation of ILP, inclusion of the Khasi language in the Eighth Schedule, harassment of the Khasi population residing in Bangladesh and the long-pending inter-state boundary dispute with Assam were some of the core issues which he would  highlight during his campaign.

He also said that he would also raise the issue of the need for a separate cadre of Indian Civil Services for Meghalaya.

Kharjahrin also said that he did not see that the VPP would affect his poll prospects since he felt that the UDP and HSPDC were still the major regional forces in Meghalaya.

