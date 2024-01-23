Sri Lankan Navy arrests six TN fishermen, impounds mechanised boats

Chennai, Jan 23 : The Sri Lankan Navy arrested six fishermen from Thangachimadam and Rameswaram, while they were fishing in the high seas near Neduntheevu, on Monday.

Police in Rameswaram told IANS that two boats with six fishermen on board were seized by the Sri Lankan Navy near Neduntheevu and their boats impounded.

It may be recalled that 18 Tamil Nadu fishermen were arrested on January 16 and remanded in judicial custody in Sri Lanka. The Sri Lankan Navy had impounded two mechanised boats in mid-sea.

The arrested fishermen were identified as A Caesarian, S Samantha Babu and M Nishanthan from Thangachimadam and N Murugesan from Rameswaram.

The boats are owned by A Issac (47) and Easter Arokkiyados (43) of Thangachimadam. All the arrested fishermen were taken to the Kankesanthurai port and will be produced before court.

IANS