Tuesday, January 23, 2024
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

‘Yaars’ Akshay, Tiger go all guns blazing in new ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ poster

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Shillong, January 23: In the new poster of their upcoming film ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff look every-inch serious to save the world as they fire a machine gun amid an action-packed background.

In the poster, Tiger and Akshay are flaunting their muscles and standing back-to-back like having two faces of a coin and firing bullets at bad guys.

In the background, missiles and choppers can be seen.

Akshay captioned the poster: “When it comes to saving the world, tere piche tera yaar khada hai!”

Tiger shared the same poster and the caption.

The teaser drops on Wednesday at 10 a.m.

The film is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and releasing in April on EID. (IANS)

Previous article
Burna Boy, Luke Combs, Travis Scott join list of performers for Grammys 2024
spot_img

Related articles

News Alert

Day after Pran Pratishtha, unprecedented rush at Hanuman temples in Uttar Pradesh

Shillong, January 23: A day after the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya, Tuesday was witnessing huge crowds at...
NATIONAL

Namibian cheetah ‘Jwala’ gives birth to three cubs in Kuno

Bhopal, Jan 23: Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park (KNP) got three new guests as Namibian cheetah 'Jwala' gave...
NATIONAL

Three WR signal staff run over by Mumbai local train in Palghar

Palghar (Maharashtra), Jan 23: In a shocker, three Western Railway (WR) signalling department staffers were run over by...
NATIONAL

Kolkata-bound IndiGo returns to Jaipur due to technical glitch

New Delhi, Jan 23: Kolkata-bound IndiGo flight returned to Jaipur following a technical snag mid-air on January 22,...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Day after Pran Pratishtha, unprecedented rush at Hanuman temples in Uttar Pradesh

News Alert 0
Shillong, January 23: A day after the Pran Pratishtha...

Namibian cheetah ‘Jwala’ gives birth to three cubs in Kuno

NATIONAL 0
Bhopal, Jan 23: Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park (KNP)...

Three WR signal staff run over by Mumbai local train in Palghar

NATIONAL 0
Palghar (Maharashtra), Jan 23: In a shocker, three Western...
Load more

Popular news

Day after Pran Pratishtha, unprecedented rush at Hanuman temples in Uttar Pradesh

News Alert 0
Shillong, January 23: A day after the Pran Pratishtha...

Namibian cheetah ‘Jwala’ gives birth to three cubs in Kuno

NATIONAL 0
Bhopal, Jan 23: Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park (KNP)...

Three WR signal staff run over by Mumbai local train in Palghar

NATIONAL 0
Palghar (Maharashtra), Jan 23: In a shocker, three Western...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge