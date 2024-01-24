Wednesday, January 24, 2024
NATIONALNews AlertREGIONAL

Assam STF seizes marijuana worth Rs 10 cr from truck, nabs 2

By: Special Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Guwahati, Jan 24: In yet another successful operation against contraband substances in the state, the Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police intercepted a truck and seized 4000 kilograms of marijuana, worth about Rs 10 crore, at Beharbari under Basistha police station here on Wednesday morning.

Two persons have been arrested in connection with the seizure of the contraband substances that were being ferried from a northeastern state to north India, police said.

The arrested duo were identified as Raju Sharma (46) and Biswajit Das (29).

While Sharma hails from Dungibeel village under Bihpuria police station in Lakhimpur district, and is presently residing at Natun Bazar under Basistha police station here, Das is a resident of Binnakandi Path 2 under Lakhipur police station in Cachar district.

“The marijuana was concealed under raw rubber that was loaded in the truck. Necessary legal formalities are being taken,” a police official said.

The STF team was led by STF chief Parthasarathi Mahanta

Notably, STF teams have been actively carrying out drives against drug trafficking and drug peddlers across the state over the past several months now.

On January 19, an STF team conducted a raid in the Khanapara area here and apprehended two drug peddlers and recovered several items, including vials containing suspected heroin.

Earlier this month, an STF team had seized drugs worth about Rs 100 crore in Karimganj district in one of the highest seizures of drugs in eastern India in terms of market value.

Four persons, including three from Mizoram, were arrested in connection with the incident.

 

Previous article
On Chhatrapati’s 350 years of crowning, Tricolour to be unfurled atop 350 Maha forts on R-Day
Next article
Assam Police transfers case against Rahul, other Cong leaders to CID
spot_img

Related articles

News Alert

CM, ministers, MLAs, MPs jointly assure Manipur body to take up issues with Centre

Shillong, January 24: In a latest development in Manipur, 37 MLAs belonging to the majority Meitei community, including...
INTERNATIONAL

Canadian Sikh driver surrenders in 2021 fatal car crash case

Shillong, January 24: A 27-year-old Sikh driver has surrendered himself to police more than two years after a...
MEGHALAYA

Meghalaya govt fixes suitable age limit for recruitment to 4 departments

Shillong, Jan 24: Meghalaya Cabinet on Wednesday approved the proposal to set different minimum and upper age limit...
News Alert

LS polls: Setback for ‘INDIA’ alliance as Mamata Banerjee announces TMC solo run in West Bengal

Shillong, January 24: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee dealt a blow to the opposition's 'INDIA' alliance by...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

CM, ministers, MLAs, MPs jointly assure Manipur body to take up issues with Centre

News Alert 0
Shillong, January 24: In a latest development in Manipur,...

Canadian Sikh driver surrenders in 2021 fatal car crash case

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, January 24: A 27-year-old Sikh driver has surrendered...

Meghalaya govt fixes suitable age limit for recruitment to 4 departments

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Jan 24: Meghalaya Cabinet on Wednesday approved the...
Load more

Popular news

CM, ministers, MLAs, MPs jointly assure Manipur body to take up issues with Centre

News Alert 0
Shillong, January 24: In a latest development in Manipur,...

Canadian Sikh driver surrenders in 2021 fatal car crash case

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, January 24: A 27-year-old Sikh driver has surrendered...

Meghalaya govt fixes suitable age limit for recruitment to 4 departments

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Jan 24: Meghalaya Cabinet on Wednesday approved the...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge