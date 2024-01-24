Assam STF seizes marijuana worth Rs 10 cr from truck, nabs 2

Guwahati, Jan 24: In yet another successful operation against contraband substances in the state, the Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police intercepted a truck and seized 4000 kilograms of marijuana, worth about Rs 10 crore, at Beharbari under Basistha police station here on Wednesday morning.

Two persons have been arrested in connection with the seizure of the contraband substances that were being ferried from a northeastern state to north India, police said.

The arrested duo were identified as Raju Sharma (46) and Biswajit Das (29).

While Sharma hails from Dungibeel village under Bihpuria police station in Lakhimpur district, and is presently residing at Natun Bazar under Basistha police station here, Das is a resident of Binnakandi Path 2 under Lakhipur police station in Cachar district.

“The marijuana was concealed under raw rubber that was loaded in the truck. Necessary legal formalities are being taken,” a police official said.

The STF team was led by STF chief Parthasarathi Mahanta

Notably, STF teams have been actively carrying out drives against drug trafficking and drug peddlers across the state over the past several months now.

On January 19, an STF team conducted a raid in the Khanapara area here and apprehended two drug peddlers and recovered several items, including vials containing suspected heroin.

Earlier this month, an STF team had seized drugs worth about Rs 100 crore in Karimganj district in one of the highest seizures of drugs in eastern India in terms of market value.

Four persons, including three from Mizoram, were arrested in connection with the incident.