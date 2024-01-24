Wednesday, January 24, 2024
On Chhatrapati’s 350 years of crowning, Tricolour to be unfurled atop 350 Maha forts on R-Day

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Shillong, January 24: Marking the 350 years of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s Coronation, the Akhil Maharashtra Giryarohan Mahasangh (AMGM), has organised a unique commemoration – unfurling the Tricolour on 350 forts in the state on Republic Day, a top official said here on Wednesday.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj (1630-1680) was, 350 years ago, crowned in a grand and historic ceremony held in his capital, the hilltop Raigad Fort, on June 6, 1674.

MGM President Umesh Zirpe said that more than 100 mountaineering organisations and over 5,000 climbers from across the state will join the initiative to climb and unfurl the national flag on each of the 350 forts on R-Day on Friday.

“We have segregated them according to the district in which they work and a coordinator has been appointed for each to carry out the flag hoisting ceremony,” Zirpe said.

The preparations for the activity are in full swing at each fort by the mountain-lovers and admirers of Chhatrapati, in coordination with Zirpe, Hrishikesh Yadav, Rahul Warange, Rahul Meshram and Deepali Bhosale.

Each participating organisation has been given a Tricolour, a saffron flag, and a statuette of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj which they will take to the pinnacle of each fort and plant there as per the plans.

Maharashtra has a total of over 450 recorded forts, including some on hilltops, in the coastal region, around half-a-dozen in the Arabian Sea, river banks, some in forests, towns and cities, built by different rulers from various dynasties and even by the foreigners who ruled in the past.

Last year, in a befitting tribute Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and creating awareness on conservation plus the environment, the Indian Army Southern Command along with AMGM had hoisted the Tricolour on 75 forts in India, including 47 in Maharashtra, to mark the 77th Independence Day on August 15, 2023.

Some of the organisations which will participate in the January 26 event are: Ajinkya Hikers, Mumbai Trekshitij, Borivali Giripremi, Pune Ba Raigad, Mumbai, Killekari Parivar, Vasai YHA, Badlapur Girikujan, Pune Basalt Foundation, Badlapur Sahyadrimitra, Mahad Young Zingaro Trekkers, Mumbai Vainateya, Nashik Giridurg Bhatkanti, Shivshambhu Durg Pratishthan, Mumbai Firasta – Hikers and Adventurers, Mumbai Pinnacle Club, Mumbai Raje Pratishthan, Ratnagiri Shivrohi Trekkers, Ratnagiri Jiddi Mountaineer, Chiplun Durg Mavla, Solapur Nature lovers, Ahmednagar Saad Mountaineers, and Ahmednagar Eagle Wing Trekkers. (IANS)

