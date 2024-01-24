CM defends Lokayukta move, ready to meet VPP

SHILLONG, Jan 23: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Tuesday defended the dismissal of three Lokayukta officials, claiming that their prior appointments had not been made in accordance with the law and that the arrangement was only temporary due to shortage of officers.

Additionally, he stated that the government would have to pay more if the retired officers had stayed in their positions, as opposed to regular staff members, who would draw their regular salary.

He claimed that the new officials were appointed in accordance with policies and guidelines.

In addition, the CM stated that he was prepared to meet the VPP leaders to discuss the issue.

The VPP on Monday ended their protest while demanding another round of talks with the chief minister on the Lokayukta issue.

The Opposition Congress claimed on Tuesday that the manner in which the government dismissed the three Lokayukta officers suggests that they (NPP) are closely associated with the GHADC scam.

According to MPCC president Vincent H Pala, the government’s alleged involvement in the scam has been made clear by the sacking of the three officials.