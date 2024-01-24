Wednesday, January 24, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Guv pays rich tribute to Netaji

By: By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Jan 23: In commemoration of the 127th birth anniversary of legendary freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, which is also observed as Parakram Diwas (Day of Valour), Governor Phagu Chauhan, on Tuesday, paid a floral tribute to his portrait at Raj Bhavan, Shillong.
Officers and staff of Raj Bhavan also took part in paying their respects to the great hero of the Indian freedom struggle, who dedicated his life to the nation.
Meanwhile, Lieutenant General RC Tiwari, UYSM, AVSM, SM, the newly appointed GOC in-Chief Eastern Army Command, paid a courtesy call on the Governor at Raj Bhavan on the same day.
During the meeting, they explored the intricacies of the prevailing law and order situation in the state and of the entire Northeastern region as a whole.

VPP to make public aware of Lokayukta issue
An admirer of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose offers floral tribute to him at his statue on the occasion of his birth anniversary also celebrated as ‘Parakram Diwas’, at the State Central Library on Tuesday. (ST)
