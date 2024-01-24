Guv pays rich tribute to Netaji

SHILLONG, Jan 23: In commemoration of the 127th birth anniversary of legendary freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, which is also observed as Parakram Diwas (Day of Valour), Governor Phagu Chauhan, on Tuesday, paid a floral tribute to his portrait at Raj Bhavan, Shillong.

Officers and staff of Raj Bhavan also took part in paying their respects to the great hero of the Indian freedom struggle, who dedicated his life to the nation.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant General RC Tiwari, UYSM, AVSM, SM, the newly appointed GOC in-Chief Eastern Army Command, paid a courtesy call on the Governor at Raj Bhavan on the same day.

During the meeting, they explored the intricacies of the prevailing law and order situation in the state and of the entire Northeastern region as a whole.